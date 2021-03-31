If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Things aren’t exactly where they want them to be as far as the pandemic goes, but the good news is experts are saying vaccine availability is about to pick up big time. Coupled with the warmer weather that’s right around the corner, this summer should be much better all-around than last summer. We know that we can safely gather outdoors as long as we follow health protocols, and vaccinated people can even gather without wearing face masks, according to recently-revised CDC guidance.

Hopefully, you plan to remain vigilant this summer, but you should also plan a few day trips here and there. This way, you can enjoy some rest and relaxation without traveling anywhere by plane, bus, or train. And if you really want to kick things up a notch once you arrive at your destination, we’ve got an awesome product you need to check out that’s going to be one of the hottest Amazon buys of the summer. It’s called the TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill and you need it in your life.

Whether you’re headed to a park that’s 1 mile away or a beach that’s 100 miles away, you’re going to have a better time there if you host a little barbecue. That’s why the TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill is so great — you can quickly and easily host a BBQ anywhere, and set it up in a matter of minutes.

This brilliant portable grill is made of cast iron and it has wonderfully sturdy construction. It’s also so easy to travel with though because it folds flat and measures just 18.1 inches tall by 17.5 inches wide. Toss it in your trunk, drop a small bag of charcoal and a cooler with all your food on top, and you’re good to go!

The TeqHome Foldable Charcoal Grill brings the party with you no matter where you go. It’s definitely going to be one of the hottest buys of the summer — and it only costs $30.99 at Amazon!

Here are the key details from the bullet points on Amazon’s product listing:

Easy Set up – Foldable charcoal grill simple two-steps set up makes this portable charcoal grill a must for grilling on the go; When BBQ Charcoal Grill is unfolded, t forms a triangular support on the ground to stay stable during use

Large Grilling Area – 170 square inches (17 in *10 in) of the chrome-plated cooking grate, portable BBQ grill is enough for one lover or two couples; 5.91 inches deep make this barbecue grill tools deep enough for charcoal, but not like other only 2.36 inches deep

Portable and Foldable – Fold to super slim & lightweight; Saving space and perfect to store this portable lightweight BBQ charcoal grill in your trunk, van, or trailers, convenient to take it to anywhere; When finished grilling, both pieces fit nicely inside the folded grill for a quick and easy clean-up

Portable BBQ Grill for Camping – Outdoor charcoal grill BBQ tool constructed of high heat resistant painted food-grade metal which gets rusty hardly; No need screws to assemble, and helpful 4 vents designed at each side, enhance airflow and charcoal burning efficient

100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEED &Necessary Outdoor Tool – We will respond within 24 hours if you have any problems with the camping grill. Your satisfaction is our priority. Use this grill charcoal for family gatherings at the park, or with friends barbecue at an apartment’s garden; BBQ charcoal grill made for excellent meals and you enjoy the outdoor life; Charcoal grill is the travelers’ best buddy, such as camping, picnic, beach, etc.

