If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re ever driven a car with a backup camera, you can never go back to having to physically turn your head behind you and try and turn the wheel the right way without looking at it. While many of us have done that for years and don’t have a problem doing so, utilizing a backup camera that allows you to look forward rather than crane your neck makes your life so much easier. A lot of cars come standard with backup cameras these days but not everybody has the money to afford a new car or one that has that included. But you can definitely install a wireless backup camera system for your car by yourself. It isn’t difficult and you can get one that works for your car. There are plenty of options on the market and it will make your backing up and parallel parking skills that much better. We’ve handpicked five of the best backup cameras out there and highlighted them below. Take a look at our picks and pull back more confidently.

Don’t worry about the signal being lost

Image source: DoHonest/Amazon

Always have the feed that you need when you have the DoHonest V25 HD 1080P Digital Wireless Backup Camera System. There are no complex wiring problems, as this is completely wireless. It comes with a 5″ LCD rear view monitor that connects a build-in backup camera. The transmitter is built into the camera and there won’t be any interference. The wireless working range is over 600 feet in an open area and 36 feet on a vehicle, which should be plenty for your car. The camera is waterproof and you can install it anywhere near the reverse taillights. It’ll deliver stable and high definition images and video to the monitor. There is an intelligent switch that serves five functions on the monitor including turning guide lines on and off, flipping the images, or adjusting the width or length of the guide lines. There are two channels, meaning you can hook up two cameras. The monitor supports split imaging to deal with two cameras.

Key Features:

Wireless working range over 600 feet

Intelligent switch with five functions

Supports split imaging

DoHonest V25 HD 1080P Digital Wireless Backup Camera System 5 Inch TFT Monitor for Trucks,Cars,… Price:$109.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get the views you want

Image source: Yakry/Amazon

Providing you with plenty of options, the Yakry Y28 FHD 1080P Digital Wireless 2 Backup Camera System is extremely simple to use. This comes with two cameras and a monitor, allowing you to get the most out of your views. You can link up to four cameras and the monitor can show split images or a quad screen for all of them. You can also record video with this system either on a loop or on an SD card. The camera can either be connected for continuous monitoring or to help you reverse. The bracket adapter is simple to install and you can control the backup lines to make it easier to reverse. You can wire the monitor through the cigarette lighter of your car or another direct power source.

Key Features:

Can link up to four cameras

Records video

Bracket adapter is simple to install

Yakry Y28 FHD 1080P Digital Wireless 2 Backup Camera for RVs,Trailers,Trucks,Motorhomes,5th Whe… Price:$249.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save yourself some dough

Image source: LeeKooLuu/Amazon

You’ll love what you get when you have the LeeKooLuu LK3 HD 1080P Backup Camera with Monitor Kit. This has a 4.3″ LCD display and there are multiple modes you can utilize. The camera features super night vision and has a 149-degree viewing angle. You can connect this to a 12v fuse box or via the cigarette lighter. You can use this as a reverse or a front camera. There are DIY guide lines you can cycle through to help you backing up.

Key Features:

149-degree viewing angle

4.3″ LCD display

Super night vision

LeeKooLuu LK3 HD 1080P Backup Camera with Monitor Kit OEM Driving Hitch Rear/Front View Observa… Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get a larger view

Image source: Rohent/Amazon

The Rohent R9 HD 1080P RV Wireless Backup Camera can give you the info you need. That’s because it can cover up to 50 feet of a car to transmit safely, so you’ll be good to use it for an RV, SUV, truck, or car. The wireless module is built into the camera and monitor and you can hook the antennae and power supply to them. This features an upgraded 170-degree viewing angle and the monitor has a 7″ LCD display. You can switch between multiple angles if you have multiple cameras. This will also record on a continuous loop.

Key Features:

Covers up to 50 feet

Upgraded 170-degree viewing angle

7″ LCD display

Rohent R9 HD 1080P RV Wireless Backup Camera with 7 Inch DVR Monitor High-Speed Rear View Obser… Price:$159.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep an eye on your haul

Image source: Iball/Amazon

If you’re towing something, you want to make sure it’s still behind you. If you have the Iball 5.8GHz Wireless Magnetic Trailer Hitch Rear View Camera, you’ll know. This has up to a 25-foot range using the 5.8GHz transmitter. It comes with a 3.5″ LCD color monitor for you to watch. This camera mounts anywhere without any hardware needed. The battery will last for up to three straight hours of continuous use. Keep an eye on your boat, camper, trailer, ATV, livestock, and more.

Key Features:

Up to a 25-foot range

3.5″ LCD color monitor

Three hour battery life

Iball 5.8GHz Wireless Magnetic Trailer Hitch Rear View Camera Price:$169.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now