Whether you’re just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market or you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal. Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, of course, and you obviously have some wireless home security cameras spread around your home. If you, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam v3. It’s so crazy that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new color night vision feature is on sale for just $29.98!

In addition to those things, there’s another type of smart home gadget that’s even higher on the list of must-haves. We’re of course talking about smart plugs, and Amazon is running a fantastic limited-time sale on the #1 best-selling Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug that you really need to take advantage of.

These white-hot smart plugs aren’t just best-sellers on Amazon. They also happen to be beloved, as you’ll see if you scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page. More than 49,000 Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded them 5 stars, and that’s no easy feat. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $27.99?!

That’s just $7 per plug, which is a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. But if you check out with the coupon code SPXNK4C6 between now and April 17, you’ll only pay $3.50 per plug. That’s a crazy deal!

Here’s what Gosund had to add in the bullet points on its Amazon listing:

VOICE COMMAND TO CONTROL: Gosund smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Just give a simple voice command to control your home device with a smart outlet via Alexa or Google Home Assistant. No hub required to install the wifi plug. Gosund Alexa outlet plug works with a stable 2.4GHz network.

SCHEDULE & TIMER: By setting schedules and timers for your home smart wifi electrical plugs, you can prepare a crockpot meal and get home with dinner is ready. Get ready to have a smart home and create a customized schedule to automatically turn on/off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, Christmas lights, coffee maker, etc. Please note that the Alexa outlet plug is not suitable for appliances whose power is more than 10A, 1200W (eg: air conditioner, microwave oven, induction cooker, etc.)

REMOTE CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Gosund google smart plug can help you control your home appliances from anywhere. Even you are not at home, you also can control your Alexa wifi outlet via Gosund App directly, as long as your phone access a secure 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. Ideal for someone who cannot move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device

CREATE GROUP AND SHARE TO FAMILIES: Set a group for all google home outlets and control them in one command. Share your wifi plugs that work with Alexa to all family members in a minute. No more worries, everyone can control them easily.

EASY TO INSTALL AND SAFE: Just plug a device into the mini wifi smart outlet and connect to your secured 2.4GHz network with the “Gosund” App. The smart plug uses high-quality materials and technology, such as V-0 flame-retardant thermoplastics, pure copper connectors, and advanced PCBA boards. It can avoid fire hazards and provide overload protection to ensure the safety of family members. And ETL certification ensures complete protection.

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$27.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$14.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6

