Keep your eyes and mind up in the stars and wonder what’s going on above us with the help of your astronomy binoculars. You may want to see all that the sky has to offer when it’s light or dark outside. But you don’t want to have to carry your telescope with you to see it. They can be burdensome to lug around and set up. But with astronomy binoculars, you’ll have similar power to be able to see more of what is above us right in your hand. Being able to look at comets or meteors, seeing the phases of the moon more clearly, or gaze at the stars is made simpler and more portable. These work just like regular binoculars that you may use for hunting or bird watching, but they tend to be stronger when it comes to viewing. If you’re looking for a better way to view your favorite constellations, check out any of the five pairs of astronomy binoculars we’ve highlighted below. Have more access to stargazing from wherever you are.

Perfect for dusk

Finding the right lighting can be difficult sometimes when it comes to searching the skies. But with the Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15×70 Binoculars, you won’t have an issue. This features multi-coated optics that are sure to last for a long time. The large aperture is perfect for low light conditions, especially when you’re stargazing. This comes with a tripod adapter, so you can turn them into a telescope if you desire. There is a carrying case that allows you to keep them protected when you aren’t using them. The 13mm of long eye relief is great for those that wear glasses. It has diopter adjustment for finer focus and a 4.4° angular field of view. These objective lenses are 70mm to offer maximum image brightness in both low light and long range conditions.

Key Features:

Large aperture for low light conditions

4.4-degree angular field of view

Comes with a tripod adapter

Capture more

As you’re looking through the Gosky 10×42 Roof Prism Binoculars for Adults, you may see something you want to capture. Because of the design, you’ll be able to with your smartphone. This comes with a smartphone mount compatible with many of the top options on the market today, so you can set it up and then capture images. It features 10x power magnification and a large field of view. The binoculars are designed for outdoor activities and the BAK4 prism makes views even brighter. The durable framework and rubber armor will help it last.

Key Features:

Smartphone mount included

10x power magnification

BAK4 prism

Enjoy more relief

Plenty of us wear glasses, so why not get a pair of binoculars that takes that into consideration? The ESSLNB Giant Binoculars present 17mm of long eye relief, so it’s powerful and enough to pick up details of far away objects, especially for glasses wearers. The large eyepiece diameter offers a wider field of view as well. These astronomy binoculars come with a smartphone adapter and a tripod adapter, allowing you to set up shop for capturing images. The 70mm fully multi-coated lens and 25mm green film FMC eyepieces ensure better light transmission. Color distortion is minimized and the brightness of images comes in better at farther distances. This pair won’t fog or be ruined in the rain.

Key Features:

Large eyepiece diameter

17mm of long eye relief

25mm green film FMC eyepieces

See more clearly

The Orion 51464 20×80 Astronomy Binoculars are some of the best out there. The huge 80mm aperture objective lenses offer bright and high-contrast views with sharp resolution. You’ll see the night sky more clearly with the big 20-power. The light comes in more clearly to the lenses and the fully multi-coated optics and BAK4 porro prisms ensure maximum light throughout. These also feature 17mm of long eye relief and include a built-in tripod adapter, soft carry case, and dust caps for the lenses. These are recommended to be used on a tripod.

Key Features:

80mm aperture objective lenses

BAK4 porro prisms

Dust caps

Keep your wallet in mind

Save some money and enjoy the value of the Zhumell 12×70 Astronomy Binoculars. This provides you with a great option for not as much as others. The large 70mm objective lenses offer maximum image brightness in low light environments. You can magnify it up to 12 times, allowing you to view astronomical and terrestrial sights. This comes with a carrying case and dust caps. You can mount it to a tripod.

Key Features:

Large 70mm objective lenses

Magnifies up to 12 times

Cost-effective choice

