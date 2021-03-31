If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Go check out Amazon right now and you’ll find so many best-selling items that are not only back in stock, they’re also back on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. From the best-selling bed pillows on Amazon’s whole site and an awesome Dash waffle maker for just $9.99 to 31% off a top-selling mattress topper and an actual Echo speaker from Amazon for only $17.49, there’s so much for bargain hunters to look forward to right now. And no, that wasn’t a typo… you can actually get an Alexa smart speaker for less than $18!



You’ll find plenty more happening right now over at Amazon, too. Our readers have been loading up on all those must-have essentials, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro under $200, a best-selling 22-in-1 precision screwdriver kit for $21.99, and best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each.

Today's Top Deal You can actually get an Alexa smart speaker at Amazon today for only $17.49! List Price:$24.99 Price:$17.49 You Save:$7.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Now, in addition to all those fantastic deals that are available to everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you need to check out this hard-to-find page on Amazon: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime members, and it’s updated constantly with new bargains and discounts. There are always dozens or even more than 100 great sales buried in this hidden section of Amazon, and we’ve picked 10 great ones today that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

ORIA 126-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit

✔【Variety of Specialty Bits】ORIA precision screwdriver set comes with 112 different kind of screwdriver bits, which are made of chrome-vanadium steel whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, durable and applied.

✔【 Multi-Accessories Screwdriver Set】 126 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which include 112 specialty bits, screwdriver handle, opening tool,tweezers, flexible shaft, SIM card ejector pin and LCD suction cup, cleaning brush and cloth.

✔【 Extension Shaft 】The Professional hand tool includes a flexible shaft for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface. The extension shaft to fix some screws in deep position and reach narrow areas.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit, 126 in 1 Screwdriver Set, Magnetic Driver Kit for Mobile Phone,… List Price:$25.98 Price:$20.80 You Save:$5.18 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

GSLE Weighted Blanket

WAKE UP TO A BRIGHTER TOMORROW: Embraced, durable, breathable, hypoallergenic and soft to the touch, GSLE weighted blanket bedding will create a serene sleeping experience, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated!

Why GLSE?: Microfiber is hypoallergenic. Our luxurious, 100-percent microfiber bedding is tightly woven and double brushed on both sides, contributing to a silky soft feel that is softer and more durable than Egyptian cotton sheets or high thread count cotton sheets.

QUALITY BLANKET: Implement integral hypoallergenic design to keep you cozy and comfortable in all seasons.Reduce the number of filling layers to increase breathable, the integral hypoallergenic fiber filling prevents damage to the internal environment during washing and quick,affordable maintenance.

GSLE Weighted Blanket (Grey, 48"x72" Twin Size 12 lbs), Hypoallergenic Cozy Heavy Blanket - Say… List Price:$43.99 Price:$35.19 You Save:$8.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

WESCO 144 Pieces Home Tool Kit with Storage Case

VERSATILE APPLICATION:Contains the tools needed for most small handtool jobs around the house; auto repair, house renovation, furniture repair, garden maintenance, toy assembly, DIY

HIGH QUALITY :Forged from high-quality steel and finished in high-polish chrome,strength,durability, anti-corrosion protection

EASY TO CARRY&STORAGE:Organized in a handy blow-molded case for easy tool storage and portability

Household Hand Tool Set, WESCO 144 Pieces Home Tool Kit with Storage Case/Box WS9967U List Price:$39.99 Price:$35.99 You Save:$4.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Threadmill Home Linen Queen Sheets

100% PURE COTTON & JACQUARD DAMASK FOR ULTIMATE SOFTNESS & BREATHABILITY: Made using extra-long staple cotton yarns, our 600 thread count sheet set are the perfect combination of smoothness, breathability, and durability. These premium jacquard olivia design bed sheets and pillowcases offer divine softness and modern style at a perfectly reasonable price. The lightweight and cooling bedding also provides absolute comfort from night sweats all year long.

EXTRA DEEP POCKET WITH ALL-AROUND ELASTIC FOR A SNUG FIT: Indulge in the luxurious feel of our 4 piece Queen sheet set which includes 1 flat sheet (92″ W x 102″ L), 1 fitted sheet (60″ W x 80″ L + 16″ deep pocket) and 2 Standard pillowcases (20″ W x 30″ L). The elasticized bottom sheet has a sizable deep pocket, making it perfect for both tall and pillow-top mattresses. Pull, tuck, and relax – its snug fit ensures the bedsheet stays intact while you enjoy a deep slumber.

Threadmill Home Linen Queen Sheets - 100% Pure Cotton 600 Thread Count, 4 Piece Jacquard Damask… List Price:$69.99 Price:$62.99 You Save:$7.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BHCLIGHT 66Ft 200 LED Fairy Lights

【200 LED Fairy Lights】: Upgraded Brightness 200LED 66FT string lights, Warm White, IP44 Waterproof, UL588 Approved, 8 Modes, beautiful twinkle light for bedroom decorative, great ideal for party, wedding, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.

【Indoor/Outdoor Use】: Our string lights are LED point source, will do not overheat after longtime use. These lights are ideal for girls’ and teenagers’ bedrooms, DIY night lights or on the windowsill for a romantic hearty dinner. Easily wrap around your patio furniture, curtains, wall décor, trees and bushes to add a Unique and warm atmosphere.

BHCLIGHT 66Ft 200 LED Fairy Lights Plug in, Waterproof String Lights Outdoor 8 Modes Copper Wir… List Price:$13.99 Price:$10.99 You Save:$3.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amplim Clinical Infrared Forehead Thermometer

SAFE FOR ALL: Our noninvasive, contact free IR Infrared thermometers are more comfortable, hygienic, and easier to use than rectal, oral, ear, or armpit thermometers; For use on adults, children, toddlers, or infants; Termometro para bebes o adultos; Ideal for doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals

FAST + ACCURATE: Large, color-coded smart LCD screen lights up green for normal and red for elevated body temperatures; Audible fever alarm sounds at temperatures greater than 100.4° F

GREAT VALUE: Features include memory storage capacity for last 60 readings; object mode will scan a liquid (such as milk), object, surface, or room; Celsius or Fahrenheit settings; night light; auto-off; energy saving capabilities

Amplim Hospital Medical Grade Non Contact Clinical Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby and A… List Price:$33.98 Price:$28.98 You Save:$5.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AUKEY Minima Fast Charger with Foldable Plug

High-Speed Charging: Fast charge your iPhone 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 5 / 4 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support Power Delivery

USB C Power Delivery: Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet

Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

USBÂ CÂ Charger, AUKEYÂ Minima FastÂ ChargerÂ withÂ FoldableÂ Plug, Ultra Compact USBÂ CÂ WallÂ… List Price:$12.99 Price:$8.99 You Save:$4.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mini Spy Camera

Advanced DIVINEEAGLE technology – your compact security camera in a small USB charger that charges your portable devices and records 1080P Full HD video with a viewing angle.

Protect Family and Personal Property – Our hidden spy camera lets you keep an eye on your unfaithful partner, children, landlord, lodger, roommate, babysitters, nannies, caregivers, elderly parents, or employees at home, bedroom, hotel, hostel, work, office, hospital or anywhere else.

Quick Plug and Play – The spy gadget that doesn’t require Wi-Fi for recording, just insert a micro SD card up to 256 GB Class 10(not included), plug it into an outlet or power bank, or USB-port, and record remotely!

Spy Camera Charger - Hidden Camera - Premium Pack - Mini Spy Camera 1080p - USB Charger Camera… List Price:$36.99 Price:$33.95 You Save:$3.04 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Airthereal MA10K-PRODIGI Digital Ozone Generator

POWERFUL CAPACITY: With a max ozone output of 10, 000mg per hour and a honeycomb current technology, this ozone generator packs a punch when compared to smaller-output units. In addition to regular home use, this also makes the MA10K-PRODIGI perfect for larger areas like offices, restaurants, hotels, and garages.

EASY CONTROL INTERFACE: Extra buttons and settings make things confusing, so we got rid of them! With only 5 buttons on the control panel and an easy-to-read LCD display, you can get your ozone generator up and running in a matter of seconds.

Airthereal MA10K-PRODIGI Digital Ozone Generator 10,000mg/hr High Capacity Odor Remover Ionizer… List Price:$132.68 Price:$127.49 You Save:$5.19 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tenergy Syma S107/S107G R/C Helicopter

2 Selectable Frequencies Let’s You Fly Up To 2 Helicopters At Once

Full 3 channels: up, down, left, right, forward, and backward

The transmitter has an alignment trim, a charging and power indicator, a left/right lever and trimmer

Suitable for indoor flying only

Tenergy Syma S107/S107G R/C Helicopter - Yellow List Price:$21.98 Price:$18.49 You Save:$3.49 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.