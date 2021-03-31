If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a big sale right now on best-selling Belkin surge protectors and other popular Belkin products like HDMI cables and adapters. There are so many deals to be found, and we dug through them to come up with a handful of bargains that are particularly appealing.

For a limited time, prices start at just $11.99 be best-selling Belkin power strips — and our favorite Belkin surge protector ever is on sale for only $21.99!

It should go without saying that everyone needs high-quality surge protectors throughout their homes. Apart from allowing you to connect additional devices to each outlet, you’ll also protect all your gear in the event of a power surge. Anyone who has a TV or a computer that has been fried by a power surge will tell you how crucial these simple little power strips are.

Belkin is one of the best in the business when it comes to surge protectors, and Amazon is running a great limited-time sale on some of the best models Belkin offers. On top of that, Amazon has thrown some popular Belkin cables and adapters into the mix, too. We sifted through the whole sale and came up with a few deals that represent the best of the best. You’ll find them all down below, and you should definitely take advantage while you still can.

Belkin 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector

8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord

Flat AC plug fits easily in tight spaces

Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector, Flat Plug, 6ft Cord - 3,550 Joules

Belkin 6-Outlet Commercial Power Strip

6-outlet surge protector with 2.5-foot cord, AC Plug Style: straight plug,Not a Flat Plug

Ideal solution for small home appliances, general household electronics, entry-level computers, printers, and ADSL modems

Provides complete protection from power surges, spikes, and AC contamination

Belkin 6-Outlet Home And Office Surge Protector With Essential Power Filtration And 4ft Cord, 7…

Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip

8 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord

Convenient rotating outlets provide enhanced flexibility

Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges

Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector, 6ft Cord (2,160 Joules)

Belkin 12-Outlet Advanced Power Strip

The advanced surge protector is perfect for the home office or professional workstation

Advanced surge protector safeguards your personal computer

4000 Joule energy rating provides superior power protection

Belkin 12-Outlet Advanced Power Strip Surge Protector, 8ft Cord and Ethernet, Cable, Satellite,…

Belkin Digital AV Adapter

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Multiport adapter connects your laptop to any HDMI display or projector at work or at home

Equipped with USB-C, HDMI, and Mini DisplayPort inputs – HDMI output (power via USB-A)

Belkin Digital AV Adapter – Multiport to HDMI Display Adapter (Connects Laptop to Any Display…

