If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re not even going to believe how good some of the bargains are in today’s roundup of the top daily deals on the web. And if you’re a Prime subscriber, you better scroll all the way to the end of the list because we dug up 10 special Amazon sales that only Prime members can unlock!

Highlights from Wednesday’s roundup include Amazon’s #1 best-selling Gosund Wi-Fi smart plugs with 49,000 5-star ratings for just $3.50 when you use the coupon code SPXNK4C6 at checkout, Tuff & Co’s hottest iPhone cases on sale at new all-time low prices, a nonstick granite frying pan that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with for just $13.99, the brilliant Sleek Socket that makes it so you never have to look at ugly power cords again, a best-selling $96 air fryer on sale for $59.49, the hot new Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for just $29.98, an awesome $31 portable foldable grill that makes it easy to BBQ anywhere, Apple’s white-hot AirPods Pro back in stock and back on sale for only $199, the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for the same price as the cheaper Fire Stick, 48 feet of gorgeous outdoor string lights for $33.99 instead of $70, Amazon’s Echo Flex smart speaker for just $17.49, the first-ever discount on the Echo Show 10 smart display that follows you as you move, a big one-day sale on SSD drives and hard drives, an even bigger one-day sale on Sylvania smart LED bulbs, a popular Twinkle Star LED light curtain for $15.28, a big Easter sale on Amazon, and more.

You’ll find all those deals and more below, along with 10 special bargains that only Prime subscribers can get.

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$27.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$14.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6

Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover with 3 Outlet Power Strip and Cord Management K… Price:$23.95 ($2.66 / Ft) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Exclusive deals for Prime members only

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.