If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Because robot vacuum cleaners are so popular right now, I constantly receive new models to test. In fact, it’s only March and I have already been sent almost a dozen new autonomous vacuums and mops from various manufacturers. It’s awesome to get to test all these new models before they’re released, but there’s also a downside: I’ve become spoiled. Because I have tested so many different models with the awesome new self-emptying feature that’s growing in popularity, I can’t bear to use a robot vacuum in my home anymore unless it has this awesome feature.

If you want the best of the best, you need a self-emptying robot vacuum in your life. And now, you can finally get your hands on my favorite new model that I’ve been testing for about a month: The brand new Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station.

Today's Top Deal Crazy double-discount on Amazon gets you best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs for $2.10 each! List Price:$27.99 Price:$8.39 You Save:$19.60 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6 Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It goes without saying that “Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station” is a mouthful, but it’s a name you won’t soon forget once you get your hands on this awesome robot vacuum.

Despite the hefty $699.99 price tag, this awesome new robot vacuum is priced much lower than comparable models that include a self-emptying system. In fact, we’ve seen self-emptying robot vacuums that don’t even have built-in mopping retail for as much as $1,400! Our favorite model prior to the release of the new N8 Pro+ was the Ecovacs T8, which retails for $900 with its self-emptying station. Even if you take advantage of a double-discount right now and buy the Deebot T8 and its auto-empty station separately, it’s still going to cost you $750.

The Deebot N8 Pro+ combines a powerful robot vacuum with LIDAR-based navigation and an intelligent robot mop that automatically stops mopping when it rolls over carpets and rugs. This model also features excellent obstacle avoidance technology and multi-floor mapping, in addition to all the other bells and whistles you would expect from a premium model like that.

Of course, the best part is still the auto-empty station that lets you use this mop for months without even thinking about it!

I’m beyond impressed with the new N8 Pro+ after using it for a month, and now you can finally see what all the fuss is about because it just became available for sale on Amazon. Definitely check it out.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station, Superior 2600Pa Suction, L… Price:$699.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points with more info from the Amazon product page:

CLEAN MORE EFFECTIVELY WITH SUPERIOR 2600Pa SUCTION that draws out dirt and dust from wherever it’s hidden in your hard floors and carpets while optimizing energy and maintaining low noise levels.

VACUUMING AND OZMO MOPPING IN ONE-GO. Plus, automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets.

HASSLE-FREE CLEANING WITH TRUEDETECT, a laser-based 3D technology that lets N8 Pro+ detect and avoid objects such as cables, slippers, and pet mess to reduce the risk of getting stuck.

CLEAN MORE EFFICIENTLY WITH TRUEMAPPING, an advanced laser-based LiDAR navigation with aerospace-standard dToF detection sensors, generate maps with 4X greater precision and 2X greater range than standard laser mapping to ensure the fastest and most efficient cleaning path.

MONTHS OF HANDS-FREE CLEANING WITH AUTO-EMPTY STATION. The robot automatically self-empties its dustbin after cleaning. The station’s disposable dust bag holds up to one month’s dirt and debris.

BOX CONTENTS: (1) DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot, (1) Auto-Empty( Station, (2) Auto-Empty Station Bags (1) Charging Dock, (1) Washable Mopping Pad, (10) Disposable Mopping Pads, (2) Side Brushes, (1) High-Efficiency Air Filter, (1) Instruction Manual. 12 months Limited Warranty.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station, Superior 2600Pa Suction, L… Price:$699.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.