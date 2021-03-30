If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a regular shopper on Amazon, your pre-purchase research routine undoubtedly includes reading at least a few product reviews before you decide which product to buy. And of course, anyone who regularly reads reviews on Amazon knows that Amazon shoppers are generally a pretty finicky bunch. We’ve seen people leave 1-star reviews on products just because a courier damaged the box when it was being shipped. Seriously!

For one reason or another, Amazon shoppers are particularly tough to please when it comes to cookware. That makes it even more impressive that the Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan has managed to rack up more than 13,000 5-star ratings. And right now, it’s on sale for one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

“I have had it for 2 months now and it is still in perfectly new condition,” one reviewer on Amazon said. “This makes it the best nonstick frying pan I have ever had.”

“The Carote pans are by far the best pans I have ever had,” Another Amazon reviewer proclaimed. “They are super easy to clean and cook in. They just wipe right out. I would recommend these to anyone. I love them!!!”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the amount of praise that has been heaped onto the Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan, as well as the other pan sizes Carote offers. Sizes range from 8 inches up to 12.5 inches, and you can also get each different size with a glass lid if you want. All of Carote’s skillets have a special nonstick granite coating that really blows people away, and the company says the coating is PFOA-free and FDA-approved. People also say it’s remarkably durable, which is obviously crucial when it comes to nonstick pans.

All of Carote’s different nonstick pans are surprisingly affordable, but there’s a special discount right now that slashes the Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan to just $13.99. How crazy is that?!

Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price:$16.99 Price:$13.99 You Save:$3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

Eco-friendly Granite Coating – Granistone nonstick material from Switzerland, PFOA FREE

Non-stick & Easy to Clean – The cookware body is made of diecast, which is more durable and sturdy. Super easy to clean up.

Wood Effect Handle – The Bakelite handle is comfortable to grip and stay cool while cooking.

Suitable for All Stove – Including induction, heat evenly and quickly.

Service & Guarantee – Full 12-month warranty, any quality problem, please do contact us at any time.

