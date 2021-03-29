If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon just kicked off a great deal on one of its best-selling streaming media players. Head over to the site right now and you’ll find the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $39.99 instead of $50. You really couldn’t go wrong with that popular streamer at a $10 discount, but there are also another couple of sales that bargain hunters should check out if they’re in search of new streaming media players with support for 4K streaming and HDR content.

That’s right, people — Roku has responded to Amazon’s Fire TV deals with two terrific bargains of its own, and they’re both available right now at Amazon.

First of all, the $50 Roku Streaming Stick+ that supports streaming at up to 4K resolution as well as HDR content is down to $39.99 right now. Of note, this model has the beloved dongle form factor that’s so popular right now. That means you don’t have to worry about finding space for a box because this model plugs directly into any open HDMI port on your TV.

On top of that great deal, you’ll find a second Roku sale that lets you spend even less on 4K and HDR content, as long as you’re willing to forgo the dongle form factor in favor of a more traditional set-top box. That said, the Roku Premiere is so compact that you can still easily tuck it away if you want to. In fact, you can get this awesome Roku Premiere mount that positions the box right above your TV for optimal reception! The Roku Premiere retails for $40 and that’s already a terrific price, but today you can snag one for less than $34.

Scroll down to check out both of these awesome bargains before they disappear.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Wireless that goes the distance: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring them on. The long-range wireless receiver gives you extended range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router

Brilliant picture quality: Experience your favorite shows with stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$43.99 You Save:$6.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$34.99 Price:$32.90 You Save:$2.09 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

