It’s been an interesting year in the world of pet food recalls, with several high-profile recalls related to foodborne nastiness that can not only make pets sick but bring their human caretakers down with them. Unfortunately, it looks like we have another one on our hands, and this time it’s a multi-brand recall affecting a total of 10 brands so far. The culprit? Salmonella has been found in tainted food, and it could make both you and your pets very, very ill.

According to a new recall bulletin posted by the FDA, Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling a whole bunch of its pet food sold under many different brand names. Those brand names include CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix, and Meridian. The problematic food was produced at a plant in Illinois, and now it seems that a lot of the food that came out of that location and was sold across the United States, now needs to be disposed of.

The recall bulletin states that the problem was discovered after “a routine sampling program by the company” revealed that the food contained Salmonella bacteria. That’s obviously bad news for the company but it’s also terrible news for anyone that routinely buys this food, as it means they may have exposed their pets and themselves to a nasty bacteria that can cause serious illness.

Via the recall bulletin posted by the FDA:

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

For humans, the symptoms are largely the same, with diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea, and vomiting being common. If the illness progresses it can actually cause a blood infection which can be incredibly dangerous. Serious health complications are rare in healthy individuals, but those with a compromised immune system or other preexisting conditions may find themselves at a greater risk.

The company is asking that has any of the recalled food dispose of it immediately. Don’t donate the food or sell it, and get rid of it in a way that no wildlife, pets, or other people will come into contact with it. After that, sanitize anything that the food came in contact with, including pet bowls, containers, countertops, etc.

You can find the full list of recalled products on the recall page, along with identifying information including the lot numbers and expiration dates. This is a wide-ranging recall, so take the time to check it out if you haven’t already.

