Right now, you may think of Peacock as “that streaming service that stole The Office from Netflix,” but in the coming months, NBCUniversal is going to do its best to build a reputation beyond its beloved 1990s and 2000s sitcoms. That is why April could be a big month for Peacock, as the first season of original series Rutherford Falls begins streaming on April 22nd. Ed Helms created the show alongside Sierra Teller Ornelas and Mike Schur, who you may know as co-creator of Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and sole creator of The Good Place. Helms will also star in the show as Nathan Rutherford, a descendant of the founder of Rutherford Falls, New York.
A new Mike Schur show is certain to draw plenty of eyeballs, but that’s not all Peacock is bringing to the table next month. Subscribers are also getting a bunch of great movies, including Being John Malkovich, Catch Me If You Can, Due Date, Jerry Maguire, Police Academy, and Wet Hot American Summer.
Streaming April 1st
- Beethoven, 1992*
- Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993*
- Being John Malkovich, 1999*
- Bridesmaids, 2011*
- Bring It On, 2000*
- Bring It On Again, 2004*
- Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006*
- Casper, 1995*
- Catch Me If You Can, 2002
- Charlie St. Cloud, 2010*
- Despicable Me, 2010*
- Due Date, 2010*
- Fences, 2016*
- Happy Feet, 2006*
- Happy Feet Two, 2011*
- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003*
- Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*
- Jerry Maguire, 1995*
- Lone Survivor, 2013
- Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012*
- Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016*
- Monster High: Haunted, 2015*
- Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013*
- Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016*
- Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012*
- Mortal Kombat, 1995*
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- Police Academy, 1984*
- Push, 2009*
- R.I.P.D., 2013
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009
- Street Fighter, 1994*
- The Break-Up, 2006*
- The Constant Gardener, 2005*
- The Wiz, 1978*
- Undercover Brother, 2002*
- Van Hesling, 2004*
- Wet Hot American Summer, 2001
- Blippi, season 1
- Morphle, season 1
- Little Baby Bum, season 1
- Classic TV channel launch
Streaming April 2nd
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, season 1 (NBC)
- Manifest, season 3 (NBC)
- Real Housewives of New York, season 12
- WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021
- U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming
Streaming April 3rd
- Premier League continues with match week 30
Streaming April 4th
- WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22
Streaming April 5th
- Def Comedy Jam, season 6
Streaming April 6th
- Conan The Barbarian, 2011*
Streaming April 10th
- WWE WrestleMania 37
Streaming April 11th
- WWE WrestleMania 37
Streaming April 12th
- Real Housewives channel launch
Streaming April 15th
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 10
Streaming April 16th
- Couples Retreat, 2009*
- Fist Fight, 2017*
- The Dilemma, 2011*
- Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks
Streaming April 17th
- Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
Streaming April 18th
- Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
Streaming April 22nd
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, season 2 (Peacock Original)*
- Rutherford Falls, season 1 (Peacock Original)*
That's everything new coming to NBC's streaming service in April, but we'll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and licensed content coming to Peacock next month.