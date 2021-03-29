Right now, you may think of Peacock as “that streaming service that stole The Office from Netflix,” but in the coming months, NBCUniversal is going to do its best to build a reputation beyond its beloved 1990s and 2000s sitcoms. That is why April could be a big month for Peacock, as the first season of original series Rutherford Falls begins streaming on April 22nd. Ed Helms created the show alongside Sierra Teller Ornelas and Mike Schur, who you may know as co-creator of Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and sole creator of The Good Place. Helms will also star in the show as Nathan Rutherford, a descendant of the founder of Rutherford Falls, New York.

A new Mike Schur show is certain to draw plenty of eyeballs, but that’s not all Peacock is bringing to the table next month. Subscribers are also getting a bunch of great movies, including Being John Malkovich, Catch Me If You Can, Due Date, Jerry Maguire, Police Academy, and Wet Hot American Summer.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon shoppers are going nuts for this 22-piece screwdriver set on sale for just $22 Price: $21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Streaming April 1st

Beethoven, 1992*

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993*

Being John Malkovich, 1999*

Bridesmaids, 2011*

Bring It On, 2000*

Bring It On Again, 2004*

Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006*

Casper, 1995*

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010*

Despicable Me, 2010*

Due Date, 2010*

Fences, 2016*

Happy Feet, 2006*

Happy Feet Two, 2011*

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003*

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*

Jerry Maguire, 1995*

Lone Survivor, 2013

Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012*

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016*

Monster High: Haunted, 2015*

Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013*

Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016*

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012*

Mortal Kombat, 1995*

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Police Academy, 1984*

Push, 2009*

R.I.P.D., 2013

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009

Street Fighter, 1994*

The Break-Up, 2006*

The Constant Gardener, 2005*

The Wiz, 1978*

Undercover Brother, 2002*

Van Hesling, 2004*

Wet Hot American Summer, 2001

Blippi, season 1

Morphle, season 1

Little Baby Bum, season 1

Classic TV channel launch

Streaming April 2nd

Law & Order: Organized Crime, season 1 (NBC)

Manifest, season 3 (NBC)

Real Housewives of New York, season 12

WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021

U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming

Streaming April 3rd

Premier League continues with match week 30

Streaming April 4th

WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22

Streaming April 5th

Def Comedy Jam, season 6

Streaming April 6th

Conan The Barbarian, 2011*

Streaming April 10th

WWE WrestleMania 37

Streaming April 11th

WWE WrestleMania 37

Streaming April 12th

Real Housewives channel launch

Streaming April 15th

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 10

Streaming April 16th

Couples Retreat, 2009*

Fist Fight, 2017*

The Dilemma, 2011*

Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks

Streaming April 17th

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon

Streaming April 18th

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon

Streaming April 22nd

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Rutherford Falls, season 1 (Peacock Original)*

That’s everything new coming to NBC’s streaming service in April, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and licensed content coming to Peacock next month.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon shoppers are going nuts for this 22-piece screwdriver set on sale for just $22 Price: $21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission