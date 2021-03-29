If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, this model is now sold out — Roborock tells us that more inventory should be available in the next few weeks.

EARLIER: Doesn’t it seem like robot vacuum cleaners are a dime a dozen these days? To an extent, that’s actually true. If you want a bargain-basement robot vacuum that ditches all the bells and whistles but still gets the job done, there are literally hundreds of options out there that are just fine. Take the Sysperl V10, for example, which is a perfectly fine entry-level model that’s on sale right now for just $70 at Amazon.

Anyone who is even a little familiar with the robot vacuum market knows that there’s a world of difference between cheap vacuums and high-end models. There are so many cutting-edge features that enhance premium robot vacuums these days, and now there’s a new option that you’ll definitely want to consider if you’re in the market for a high-end robot vacuum with exceptional mopping capabilities. It’s called the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping, and it was just released on Wednesday exclusively at Amazon.

Roborock’s awesome new S7 is definitely a robot vacuum first and foremost. It packs all the key features you would expect from a high-end model, including LIDAR navigation, powerful 2500Pa suction, long battery life, multi-level mapping, and plenty more. But the real fun starts when you take a look at the mopping features, which are out of this world.

So many robot vacuum models have built-in mopping these days, but the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping takes things to a whole new level. This autonomous robot scrubs at a mind-boggling 3,000 cycles per minute to clean your hard flooring like nothing else on the market. It also has a smart feature called “VibraRise” that automatically switches back and forth between vacuuming and mopping depending on what type of surface it’s on. For example, the S7 will mop your hardwood floors and then instantly raise the mop and start vacuuming as soon as it detects carpeting or a rug.

In our testing, the new Roborock S7 delivered on all of its promises. It’s a truly impressive next-generation robot mop with crazy new tech, and it also happens to be one of the best robot vacuum cleaners we’ve tested. This great new model was released last week exclusively on Amazon, and there’s a special early-bird discount available for one week only that chops $50 off the retail price. The good news is it’s not too late to take advantage of the deal, but the bad news is this early-bird discount is going to disappear in the next couple of days.

Here are some key details that have been taken from the Roborock S7 press release:

One of the fastest sonic mops on the market, the Roborock S7 offers a variety of high-intensity scrub settings from 1,650 times/min to 3,000 times/min, easily disintegrating surface dirt and breaking up even the toughest, dried-on messes – leaving floors cleaner than ever.

Intelligent mop lifting enables nimble navigation in challenging environments – VibraRise technology automatically lifts the mop when carpets are detected. This innovative feature made possible by Roborock’s new ultrasonic carpet recognition technology enables the S7 to mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in one, single cleaning session, without interruption. The mop is also lifted as the S7 returns to the dock, ensuring just-cleaned floors remain clean.

Upgraded main brush hugs the ground better for more effective agitation, maximizing a strong 2500Pa of suction to effortlessly lift dirt and debris from deep within carpets.

Extra-large 5200mAh battery offers up to three hours of uninterrupted cleaning (in quiet mode).

Roborock’s iOS and Android apps offer a heightened level of control over every aspect of the cleaning experience – an easy-to-navigate interface allows consumers to manage cleaning schedules and customize preferences.

Smart mapping provides real-time reports on the robot’s exact route during each clean, providing insight into the areas mopped and vacuumed.

Alexa, Google Home, and Siri-enabled, the S7 responds to voice commands for an added level of convenience.

