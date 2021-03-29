If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being less wasteful is something everybody should strive for. The more eco-friendly a product is, the better it is to use. Saving the environment and the Earth should be on your mind when you’re looking at certain items to buy. For the parents of young children, there is a lot that is required for raising a kid. There are outfits, diapers, wipes, car seats, strollers, and so much more. Something that allows you to be less wasteful and get the most out of the product is a reusable baby food pouch. It can be filled with baby food over and over again and cleaned easily, allowing you to save on rebuying pouches or glass jars. Plus, it can come in fun designs that your kids are sure to love. If you are in the market for reusable baby food pouches, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our picks for the best ones and increase your ability to be eco-friendly as you feed your child.

Make it easy on yourself

Image source: WeeSprout/Amazon

As you’re getting ready to fill up your child’s food, using the WeeSprout Double Zipper Reusable Food Pouches won’t give you many problems. This pack is easy to clean and fill, thanks to the extra wide, double zipper opening. There aren’t any pesky corners where food could be trapped, so when you’re filling this with water to clean it, you’re actually cleaning all of it. Made from high quality construction, these contain no additives or harmful chemicals. You can refill these pouches again and again and they come in packs of six. Each one holds five fluid ounces, which is a perfect size for most children. You can wash these in the dishwasher or put them in the freezer to better conserve food for the future. They come in blue, green, or original.

Key Features:

Easy to clean and fill

Made from high quality construction

Holds five fluid ounces

Completely safe

Image source: ChooMee/Amazon

You won’t have to worry about what the ChooMee Reusable Baby Food Pouches are made from. Designed in California and responsibly manufactured in China, these are BPA-, PVC-, lead-, and phthalate-free. They meet and exceed US and European test standards for safety. These feature a short, plastic spout design that’s easy to use. The SoftSip valve top is sold separately and that attaches to the hard spout. This pack has a hygienic design that won’t leak. The bottom opening is wide with a zipper closure that makes it secure.

Key Features:

Meet and exceed US and European test standards for safety

Short, plastic spout design

Hygienic design that won’t leak

Have more options

Image source: Hippypotamus/Amazon

The Hippypotamus Reusable Baby Food Pouches make sure that you are never without one. That’s because these come with 12 in a pack, allowing you to plan ahead of time more easily. These are non-toxic and eco-friendly, saving energy, money, and waste. You can clean these with a bottle brush, as the zipper opening stays wider for you to plug the brush in. You can fill these up with a spoon, measuring cup, or blender through the zipper opening. They can be placed in the top rack of the dishwasher and you can keep them in the freezer. The clear window in the back allows you and your child to see just how much food is left in the pouch.

Key Features:

Non-toxic and eco-friendly

12 in a pack

Clear window in the back

Find a design your child likes

Image source: Simple Modern/Amazon

Go for color or iconic characters when you choose the Simple Modern Reusable Food Pouches 10-Pack. These are durable and made from materials that are BPA-, PVC-, lead-, and phthalate-free. You can either get two assorted color designs with five pouches of each or you can opt for a Mickey or Minnie Mouse design choice. These hold five ounces of food and can be cleaned by rinsing them with warm water. The double zipper opening stays shut, so the food won’t leak.

Key Features:

Two assorted color designs

Mickey and Minnie Mouse designs

10 in a pack

Hold more in each

Image source: Baby Brezza/Amazon

There’s more to go around in the Baby Brezza Reusable Baby Food Storage Pouches. The pouches hold seven ounces of food and include a filling funnel to make sure you don’t spill. The large, leak-proof opening is doubly zippered. You can wash these in the top rack of the dishwasher or keep them in the freezer for later use. This comes with 10 pouches and 10 caps as well as the filling funnel.

Key Features:

10 pouches and 10 caps

Holds seven ounces of food

Includes a filling funnel

