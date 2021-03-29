Apple’s streaming TV service Apple TV+ is still nowhere near the size of rivals like Netflix, Amazon, and the like, in terms of its library of content, but the streamer has nevertheless adhered to a pattern of a slow, measured rollout of quality titles. And the proof is in the pudding — or, rather, in the ratings, vis a vis at least three Apple TV+ show seasons currently enjoying a 100% approval rating from critics right now on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

This comes as Apple’s streamer itself has been making news over the last few days, including the announcement on Monday of a David Attenborough-narrated documentary “The Year Earth Changed” that’s set to debut on April 16 (check out the trailer here). Meantime, filming is underway in the UK on Season 2 of Apple’s buzzy half-hour comedy Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis. The service also just debuted Calls, a TV show unlike anything else on any streaming service at the moment, and a new drama series that I’ve seen screeners for but can’t talk about yet even though I wish I could — the Justin Theroux-led drama series The Mosquito Coast — is coming in April, among other recent Apple TV+ announcements and news tidbits.

Meantime, let’s also take a quick look at three new Apple TV+ show seasons that critics apparently love to bits. The three shows as of the time of this writing all have perfect critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and they include:

For All Mankind, Season 2

In For All Mankind, viewers are treated to an alternate history of the “space race” between the US and the Soviet Union. Per Rotten Tomatoes’ “critics consensus,” the new season “isn’t without its hiccups, but compelling character work and a renewed sense of wonder make for thrilling viewing.”

Dickinson, Season 2

Dickinson is a somewhat fictionalized take on the life of nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson, told through a contemporary lens that includes modern slang and dialogue, modern music, and the like. The Rotten Tomatoes’ critics consensus is that “With stronger writing and a never-better Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson finds surer footing in its second season without losing any of its strange delights.”

The Snoopy Show, Season 1

Most of the content that tends to get the most attention and talked up the most includes shows and movies for adult viewers. However, many of those adult viewers have young children who need to be entertained, as well, and that’s done with series like Apple TV’s animated The Snoopy Show, which recently debuted on the streamer. From the Apple TV+ description of the show: “The world’s most iconic dog is ready for his close-up. Dive into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and (the) rest of the Peanuts gang.”

