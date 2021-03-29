If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did Amazon decide to host Prime Day 2021 in March?! There are so many amazing daily deals out there right now, it definitely seems like a major shopping event of some kind.

Highlights from Monday’s roundup include the lowest price ever for Tuff & Co.’s awesome crystal clear iPhone cases that are available for every different iPhonemodel, Amazon’s #1 best-selling weighted blanket with 31,000 5-star ratings for just $39.90 instead of $80, wildly popular Gosund Wi-Fi mini smart plugs for under $3 each when you clip the coupon and use promo code 3Q6NISWU at checkout, 5% off the awesome gadget that turns any curtains into smart curtains (and 5% off the accompanying mini hub if you want to control them with Alexa and other smart home systems), the hottest new self-cleaning robot vacuum on the market, Amazon’s Echo Flex compact Alexa speaker for just $17.49 or $24.99 with a bundled LED smart light bulb, $10 off the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K, $15 off the Fire TV Blaster that lets you control any TV with Alexa, $10 off the Roku Streaming Stick+, the first-ever discount on Amazon’s Echo Show 10 smart display with a motorized screen that follows you as you move, a huge one-day sale on Easter candy, an even bigger one-day sale on microSDXC cards from SanDisk and more, 20% off coffee pods from Amazon brands, the #1 best-selling Wi-Fi range extender on Amazon for only $26.99, the beloved Dash Rapid Egg Cooker that cooks perfect eggs with the push of one button for $16.99, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s hottest daily deals down below.

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads… List Price:$49.90 Price:$39.90 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart Plug Gosund Smart WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa and Google Home, 2.4G WiFi Only, No Hub Re… List Price:$22.94 Price:$11.47 You Save:$11.47 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3Q6NISWU

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa List Price:$24.99 Price:$17.49 You Save:$7.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… List Price:$99.00 Price:$94.05 You Save:$4.95 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… List Price:$49.00 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$34.98 Price:$24.99 You Save:$9.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$43.99 You Save:$6.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$34.99 Price:$32.90 You Save:$2.09 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station, Superior 2600Pa Suction, L… Price:$699.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) | HD smart display with motion and Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$249.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$40.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$15.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$55.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220), Covers Up to 1200 Sq.ft and 20 Devices, Up to 750Mbps Dual… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$8.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DASH Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Cooker for Hard Boiled, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelets with… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.