We still have no idea when Stranger Things season 4 will be ready, but in the meantime, we’ll have two new projects featuring two of the show’s biggest stars. Prank Encounters is a hidden camera prank show with Gaten Matarazzo as the host, and its second season begins streaming on Netflix this week. The Idris Elba movie Concrete Cowboy is also dropping on Netflix this week, and as you can see in the image above, Caleb McLaughlin is in it.

Arrivals

Monday, March 29th

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

Tuesday, March 30th

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧 When lava-spewing volcanoes start a chain reaction of disasters across the ocean, the Octonauts must work together to save their sea creature friends.



Wednesday, March 31st

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Real people’s terrifying tales of the chilling, unexplained and paranormal come to life with dramatic reenactments in this reality series.



Thursday, April 1st

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Magical Andes: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Crossing and uniting seven countries in South America, the Andes always have another landscape, adventure and story to tell. Discover them all.

The Pianist

The Possession

Prank Encounters: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Host Gaten Matarazzo pulls the strings on a new season of elaborate pranks involving everything from haunted mansions to ancient burial grounds. Yikes!

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

Tersanjung the Movie — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩 After growing up in a tumultuous household, Yura finds herself in a love triangle with two close friends as she faces a personal and financial crisis.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Worn Stories — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In this funny, heartfelt and moving docuseries, real people unpack the fascinating and quirky stories around their most meaningful pieces of clothing.

Yes Man

Friday, April 2nd

Concrete Cowboy — NETFLIX FILM While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Just Say Yes — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱 Incurable romantic Lotte finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister gets engaged.

Madame Claude — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷 In 1960s Paris, Madame Claude’s influence extends beyond the world of sex work – until an affluent young woman threatens to change everything.

The Serpent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧 In the 1970s, merciless killer Charles Sobhraj preys on travelers exploring the “hippie trail” of South Asia. Based on shocking true events.

Sky High — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸 After falling for Estrella, Ángel, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs, dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective.



Saturday, April 3rd

Escape from Planet Earth

Departures

Tuesday, March 30th

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Wednesday, March 31st

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7

Friday, April 2nd

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in April, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

