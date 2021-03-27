Luke Skywalker died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi after helping the rebels overcome remnants of the Empire one last time. Disney seemed to be telling fans that it’s time to move on and embrace the new characters of the third trilogy. But then Disney changed course, deciding to make use of Luke once again.

Mark Hamill reprised his role for a surprise cameo in The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale. Luke might have died, but Disney isn’t done exploring the lost years between Episodes 6 and 7. Decades of untold stories could be told on Disney+, and the studio has already announced plans to make tons of new shows for its streaming service. There are plenty of places in the galaxy where young Luke might pop up, but it won’t be Hamill playing him.

A leak a few weeks ago suggested that an actor who has been fan-casted as young Luke is in the cards to play the iconic Jedi in future Star Wars shows and movies. We’re referring to Sebastian Stan, star of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But Stan has now denied rumors that he will become a master of the Force in future Disney shows.

Stan is widely known for his portrayal of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in Marvel’s Captain America and Avengers movies. His character’s journey is far from being complete, although The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will push his story forward. But we’ve yet to see Bucky truly redeem himself, and he might not accomplish that in a TV show. We’re just speculating, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that Disney+ shows aren’t mandatory to understand the bigger MCU picture. So we’d expect Bucky’s arc to be wrapped up in a future movie.

It’s unclear how long Stan will continue to appear in MCU films and whether sharing him between Marvel and Lucasfilm is even feasible. The actor appeared on Good Morning America where he addressed the Star Wars rumors. The hosts asked him about the Skywalker leaks, saying that Hamill himself already tweeted his support for Stan.

Sebastian Stan on rumors of him playing a young Luke Skywalker in #StarWars: "If @HamillHimself calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me then I'll believe it." 👀https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/MvftVLlcLk — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2021

“If Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it,” Stan joked, adding that he won’t believe it until then. That’s the answer we’d expect from any actor rumored for a massive role. Nothing is official until the studio is ready to announce it.

Maybe Disney isn’t in a hurry to reveal the new Luke, especially if it’s going to keep shocking fans with similar cameos. Running the same trick as in the Mandalorian finale won’t ever be as surprising, but Disney could use the same move to introduce the new Luke Skywalker, whether it’s Stan or someone else. That said, it’ll be interesting to see whether Disney will use a Disney+ Star Wars show to introduce a younger Skywalker or a movie.

When announcing its updated movie release dates for 2021 and beyond, Disney did indicate that it has two untitled Star Wars projects in the works, set to launch on December 19th, 2025, and December 17th, 2027. Separately, Disney also has Rogue Squadron set for December 22nd, 2023, but that will be a completely new story with brand new characters. It’s too early to tell if there’s room for Luke Skywalker in any of these movies.

