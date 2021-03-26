If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted. This awesome wireless home security had all the same key features as cameras from big-name consumer electronics brands, but they charged $80, $120, or even $150+ for each camera. The difference, however, was that the Wyze Cam only cost $26 — and it included 14 days of free cloud storage at no additional charge!

There’s no question that the Wyze Cam helped shape the wireless home security camera market, and there are tons of good low-cost options out there these days. The Wyze Cam itself is still among the best of them, but we strongly urge you not to buy it anymore. Why not? Because there’s a new model out called the Wyze Cam v3 home security camera, and it’s on sale at Amazon for nearly the same low price despite having some awesome new features!

The hot new Wyze Cam v3 home security camera has all the features that make the original and second-generation models great, including nice clear 1080p video, motion and sound detection, two-way audio, 14-day rolling cloud storage for free, and an app that’s easy to use. It also integrates with smart home platforms and even supports popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. But on top of all that, it has a fantastic new feature that colorizes night vision recordings to make them clearer, more vivid, and up to 25 times brighter. How cool is that?!

The new Wyze Cam v3 is terrific, and it’s an absolutely steal and just $35. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and a discount slashes your cost to just $29.98 per camera.

Here are some of the particulars from the Amazon product page:

Color night vision: Record nighttime video in full, vivid color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional cameras.

Indoor/Outdoor (IP65): Wyze Cam v3 is a wired weatherproof video camera that you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids’ room.

Motion & Sound detection: Wyze Cam records video when motion & sound are detected and sends an alert to your phone. Motion Detection Zones let you adjust the sensitivity of detection.

Two-way audio: Greet and speak with visitors with loud two-way audio. Wyze Cam v3 also has a siren button you can press to scare off unwanted guests.

Free 14-day rolling cloud storage + 24/7 continuous recording: Includes free 14-day cloud storage for 12-second video clips and the option to record several days of video (requires microSD card). Videos in the cloud can always be viewed for up to 14 days after their recording.

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, Works w… List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.98 You Save:$5.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

