If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The name “Holy Stone” isn’t exactly as recognizable as other top consumer electronics companies, but it’s a name you won’t soon forget once you actually try one of the company’s awesome quadcopters. As a matter of fact, despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, Holy Stone happens to have the #1 best-selling quadcopter drone on Amazon’s entire website right now. Believe it or not, the brand actually makes three different drones that are in Amazon’s top-10 right now.

All of Holy Stone’s popular drones offer terrific value that undercuts comparable quadcopters by wide margins, but there’s just one particular model we want to focus on today. It’s the Holy Stone HS110D Full HD Camera Drone, which is on sale at a great price right now thanks to a double discount at Amazon.

This awesome drone retails for $75, so it’s pretty easy to see why it’s the #1 best-selling model on Amazon right now. Comparable quadcopters can easily cost $150, $200, or even more. This great drone comes with two removable batteries for extended flight time. It also packs great features like a crystal-clear 1080p camera, a 120° wide-angle lens, live video streaming to your smartphone, a gravity sensor, voice control, gesture control, altitude hold, and support for tricks like flipping and more.

While there’s no question whatsoever that the Holy Stone HS110D Full HD Camera Drone is a tremendous value at $75, you’re not going to pay anywhere near that much right now. A deep discount and an extra 5% coupon you can clip on the Amazon page slash the price all the way down to just $57.94. That’s an outstanding deal, but it’s definitely not going to last long.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video 120°wide-Angle WiFi Quadcopter… List Price:$60.99 Price:$57.94 You Save:$3.05 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from the product page:

1080P FOV 120° HD FPV Camera: You can capture memorable moments with distortion-free and view images on your phone from the wide-angel lens. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease.

Altitude hold: When you focus on shooting images, you may set your hands off the joystick and the drone still suspended in mid-air with locked altitude. A perfect drone for beginners, kids, starters, or newbies to have an easy and stable flight experience.

Headless Mode: The pilot will feel easier to control, especially when the drone is out of sight, under headless mode while the orientation of the drone is in relation to the pilot. The drone is also equipped with 3D flips to make your day.

Mobile Control: Through the APP, multiple functions, Voice Control, Gestures Control, Trajectory Flight, and Gravity Sensor Control can be activated. Instruct the camera to take photos by gestures of Scissor and videos by Paper.

2 Modular Batteries: 2 batteries can support a 20 Minutes flight which makes it easy to replace the battery and safe to charge the other battery.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video 120°wide-Angle WiFi Quadcopter… List Price:$60.99 Price:$57.94 You Save:$3.05 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.