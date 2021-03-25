HBO Max April 2021MORTAL KOMBAT starts streaming on HBO Max on April 16th. Image source: Warner Bros.
By Jacob Siegal
March 25th, 2021 at 5:47 PM

Ever since HBO Max went live, many of the most exciting monthly additions have been licensed shows and movies that carry a great deal of nostalgia with them. This might be the first month where the originals overtake the licensed content, as April brings season 2 of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the premiere of Made for Love, and a documentary series about Mark Wahlberg called… Wahl Street. Plus, Mortal Kombat will debut on the service.

If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in April, here’s the complete list:

Streaming April 1st

  • A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
  • Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
  • Adam’s Rib, 1949
  • All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
  • Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
  • Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
  • Black Dynamite, 2009
  • Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Bodyguard, 1992
  • Boogie Nights, 1997
  • Bringing Up Baby, 1938
  • The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
  • Caddyshack, 1980
  • The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Color Purple, 1985
  • Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
  • Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
  • Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
  • Dirty Harry, 1971
  • The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
  • Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
  • Easy Rider, 1969
  • Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
  • Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
  • Fear, 1996 (HBO)
  • genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
  • Ghost Rider, 2007
  • Goodfellas, 1990
  • The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
  • Green Lantern, 2011
  • Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
  • Happy Endings
  • Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
  • In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
  • Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
  • King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
  • Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
  • Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
  • Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
  • Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Mask of Zorro, 1998
  • The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
  • Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
  • Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Nanny
  • The Natural, 1984
  • Now, Voyager, 1942
  • One Day, 2011 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
  • Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
  • Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
  • Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
  • Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
  • The Return, 2006 (HBO)
  • Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
  • Roger & Me, 1989
  • Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
  • Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
  • Space Jam, 1996
  • Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
  • Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
  • Stuart Little, 1999
  • The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
  • Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
  • White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
  • Within, 2016 (HBO)
  • Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

Streaming April 2nd

  • On the Spectrum

Streaming April 3rd

  • Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Streaming April 4th

Streaming April 5th

  • Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Streaming April 6th

Streaming April 7th

  • Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • South Side, Season 1

Streaming April 9th

  • Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019  (HBO)
  • The Other Two, Season 1
  • A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Streaming April 10th

  • The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming April 11th

  • The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming April 13th

  • Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming April 15th

Streaming April 16th

Streaming April 17th

  • The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

Streaming April 18th

  • Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 22nd

  • 1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
  • First Ladies, 2020
  • Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
  • Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming April 23rd

Streaming April 24th

  • Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

Streaming April 26th

  • The Artist, 2011

Streaming April 29th

Leaving April 11th

Leaving April 15th

Leaving April 30th

