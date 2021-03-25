If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Quadcopter drones were so insanely popular when they first emerged. Then, after a few years, demand really died down and it seemed like people were pretty much droned out. Well, everyone apparently remembered how awesome drones are at the same time because thousands upon thousands of our readers have ordered new quadcopters from Amazon over the past month.

If you already took advantage of one of the many drone deals we’ve dug up lately, rest assured that you scored a terrific bargain. If you missed all those sales though, then there’s a killer deal right now on the hot new Eachine E58 Pro Full HD Camera Drone that you definitely need to check out.

With an MSRP of just $50, the Eachine E58 Pro Full HD Camera Drone truly is a terrific bargain any day of the week. It offers all the key features you might want like a compact foldable design, a crystal-clear 1080p camera that streams like to your smartphone, two batteries to double your flight time, rolling and flipping tricks, and ever an altitude-hold mode that keeps the drone hovering in place without any user intervention.

While it’s true that this hot new drone is a solid deal at its full retail price, you’re not going to pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find a hefty 20% discount that slashes your cost to just $39.99. Drones like this often sell for $100 or even more, so you’re definitely getting a terrific deal.

Here are the bullet points provided by the manufacturer on its Amazon listing:

【1080P HD Pictures & Videos and FPV Function】: The E58 Pro drone is equipped with a 120° Wide-angle 1080P HD Camera including adjustable angle, which captures high-quality video and clear aerial photos. The WiFi real-time transmission FPV system can connect to your phone with the drone and the view will be shown directly on your phone, thus enjoy the world above the horizon, accurately capture photos, and record videos for extraordinary moments.

【Foldable Design & Double Flight Time & Replaceable drone arm】: 2 modular batteries can support longer flight time for you and you’re family. The small fuselage contains excellent performance, clever folding design, lets you travel light, enjoy the flight fun. The drone arm is very easy to replaceable, if the motor or drone arm is broken by accident, you don’t need to worry about the drone not performing anymore. Just replace the drone arm easily and it can fly again like a brand new one.

【Easy to Use】: On altitude hold mode, you can accurately lock the height and location, stable hover, and capture video or photos from any angle shooting, making the experience very easy and convenient, it is good for a novice, who can play this drone easily. The drone automatically takes off and lands with one click, which is very handy. There is an emergency landing button to prevent collision with other things.

【Multiple flight speeds and modes】: The E58 Pro Drone includes the new 3D rolling special effects and can be quite a surprise! One-key return function allows the drone to return automatically without losing the drone. The Headless mode option can make the drone’s front side the same as the remote control, making it easier to fly to your destination. With the Trimming function, you can adjust according to the tilt direction thus, making the drone stabilize during flight.

【APP control】: Download the APP to control the drone. Click on the gyroscope icon, the drone will fly according to the gravity of the mobile phone. Click the REV icon, the drone can flip the screen 180 degrees. Click on the VR icon to turn on split-screen mode. Wear the VR Glasses to experience real-time transmission 3D visualization. Click on the Trajectory flight icon to draw a flight trajectory on the phone. The drone will then follow the trajectory.

