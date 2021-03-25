If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not to brag, but I get compliments on my steaks and hamburgers literally every single time I cook them. My salmon and tuna steaks are also always cooked perfectly. And my chicken? Forget about it… people can’t get enough. No, I’m not a professional chef — not even close. In fact, I wouldn’t even call myself an amateur chef. The trick is finding the right tool for the job, and there’s a device on Amazon that people are raving about that is definitely among the best tools you can get.

How do I get my dishes to come out perfect every time despite the fact that I’m no whiz in the kitchen? I just found a little gadget that makes it almost impossible to cook anything but perfect steak and other meats every single time. It’s called the ThermoPro TP25H2 Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and you just pop it in your food before you put it on the grill or in the oven. It connects to your smartphone and relays internal temperature readings in real-time, and then your phone alerts you when it reaches the target temp so you can stop cooking. It’s brilliant!

There are several similar products out there, but this one is particularly popular for a few reasons. Apart from the long-range connectivity and other nifty features, it costs much less than most rivals thanks to a retail price of just $50. That’s doubly true right now since it’s on sale on Amazon for only $30.99!

That price includes the ThermoPro TP25H2 itself along with two temperature sensors that you run into your grill or onto your pan if you’re cooking on your stovetop. With this deep discount, you definitely can’t go wrong!

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price:$49.99 Price:$30.99 You Save:$19.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing, which have all the info you might need:

Extended 500ft range: Wireless meat thermometer for grilling and smoking features the most powerful Bluetooth 5.0 technology to provide a strong, reliable connection to track temps 500 feet away; Monitor your cook through the simplistic ThermoPro APP and just leave the wireless thermometer inside your home or in the backyard

Easy-to-Use APP: The smart thermometer APP is easy to use and meet the needs of a beginner or an experienced pitmaster; Set custom temperature, USDA preset temperature, timers, and ambient temp range for your grill or smoker via Thermopro APP, relax while you are Cooking Like a Pro

Estimator cook time & Pre-temp alarm: Food thermometer uses an advanced algorithm to accurately estimate the left cooking timer, which is helpful to plan your meal; Set a Temp Pre Alarm to receive a timely notification when the meat temperature is 5/10/15℉away from the target temp, ensuring you’re ready to pull the meat off at the perfect time

Precise meat probes with winders: Smoker thermometer with step-down dual probes design ensure the most precise readings be it measuring two kinds of food or ambient grill/oven temperature. With a probe temperature of 15.8℉ to 572℉ (-10℃ to 300℃) and accuracy of 1.8°F/1°C, you will be able to cook any type of meat to perfection

Informative temperature graph: View your cooking temperature history in the form of a graph for all probes to help you better understand trends and temperature fluctuations throughout the entire cook; Rechargeable Thermopro meat thermometer for the grill can hold a charger for 8 months completely to meet your smoking and grilling needs

