If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never be too safe when it comes to personal protection. When you’re playing sports, there are pieces of equipment that are necessary. Helmets and pads for football and gloves for baseball are necessary items to play the game. Tennis rackets and basketballs are obviously needed for their respective sports as well. But there are certain items that are more specific and, for men and boys, protection for their groins is a must for a lot of contact sports. A groin protector will provide the necessary aid to keeping them in the game more safely. There are different styles of groin protectors on the market, so it really just depends on what style you are most comfortable with. We’ve done the homework and found five of the best groin protector and athletic cups out there and highlighted them below. Take a look and don’t forget this valuable piece of equipment when you’re getting dressed for the next big game.

Add it to your uniform

Image source: Shock Doctor/Amazon

You’ll feel freer when you have the Shock Doctor Jock Strap Supporter on. The supporter is designed to transfer shock away from areas where protection is the most crucial. The jock strap is created with four-way stretch and of breathable fabric to achieve the perfect fit. This comes in sizes for adults and children and offered in six different sizes depending on the designation. The bio-shape cup is vented and can transfer shocks of up to 100 miles per hour. It has a gel perimeter pad for added comfort. The cup forms flawlessly to your athletic frame and the cup pocket allows you to remove it in order to wash them in the washing machine. The waistband won’t cause irritation on your skin.

Key Features:

Gel perimeter pad

Bio-shape cup

Four-way stretch of breathable fabric

Shock Doctor Jock Strap Supporter with BioFlex Cup Included. Core Protective Sports Athletic Cu… Price:$17.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find one for your son

Image source: Comfy Cup/Amazon

For someone who hasn’t had to wear one before, a groin protector can be uncomfortable. So pick up the Comfy Cup Boys Youth Sized Soft Foam Beginners Protective Athletic Cup. This is meant for boys ages 7 to 11 and is soft and flexible. Designed by an eight-year-old boy, this provides entry level protection to boys getting used to wearing a cup. It is comfortable and cool, as it is lined with a layer of soft foam and moisture-wicking fabric. This is tested to protect against impact and can be worn during a variety of sports. It only weighs a few ounces, so it’ll feel like they aren’t wearing anything.

Key Features:

Meant for boys ages 7 to 11

Provides entry level protection

Lined with soft foam and moisture-wicking fabric

Comfy Cup Neon Blue (Ages 7-11) | The Original Boys Youth-Sized Soft Foam Beginners Kids Protec… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Head into the octagon

Image source: Diamond/Amazon

The Diamond MMA Athletic Cup Groin Protector & Compression Shorts System has built-in protection. This is ideal for high-impact sports and won’t sacrifice comfort. Made from military grade elastics and premium spandex, this is a high performance, four-strap jock system with a specifically placed athletic cup in a tailored pocket. You can put these shorts on and the protector fits perfectly. There is even a drawstring on the shorts for a custom fit. The core of the cup is made from rigid but flexible polycarbonate and the cup features ergonomic and soft edges. This comes in sizes for youths and adults.

Key Features:

Compression shorts with built-in protection

Polycarbonate cup core

Ergonomic and soft edges

Diamond MMA Athletic Cup Groin Protector & Compression Shorts System with Built-in Jock Strap,… Price:$89.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feel the breeze

Image source: McDavid/Amazon

Never get too stuffy when you have the McDavid Boxer Short w/Protective Flex Cup. Made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex, this pair of shorts with a built-in pocket for an athletic cup are comfortable to have on. The stretch fabric and Hydravent Moisture management technology are designed to keep an athlete cool. The FlexCup design provides superior protection, but it is also lightweight and designed with air flow ports for more cooling effects. There is an easy access pocket that you slide the protector into. This comes in sizes for adults and youths.

Key Features:

Hydravent Moisture management system

FlexCup design with air flow ports

Easy access pocket

McDavid Performance boxers with Flex Cup, Medium Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fit just right

Image source: McDavid/Amazon

The Youper Boys Youth Soft Foam Protective Athletic Cup is meant to feel comfortable. It is molded with flexible, impact-absorbing foam and moves with the wearer’s body. It’s lined with soft foam and moisture-wicking fabric for a cool and comfortable fit. This is meant for youths and the cup is designed specifically to match the size and contour of youth bodies. This won’t cause fidgeting and it is field-tested for safety. It even comes in three different colors.

Key Features:

Lined with soft foam

Designed to match the size and contour of youth bodies

Comes in three colors

Youper Boys Youth Soft Foam Protective Athletic Cup (Ages 7-12), Kid Athletic Cup for Baseball,… Price:$10.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now