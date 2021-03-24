April is just around the corner, and you all know what that means! No, not warm weather — another month full of new TV shows and movies on Netflix! The two big additions this month are the superhero comedy Thunder Force (starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) and an original fantasy series called Shadow and Bone. The Circle — which is one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows — is also returning for a second season in April.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for April 2021 below:

Streaming April 1st

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Magical Andes: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Pianist

The Possession

Prank Encounters: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

Tersanjung the Movie — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Worn Stories — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Yes Man

Streaming April 2nd

Streaming April 3rd

Escape from Planet Earth

Streaming April 4th

What Lies Below

Streaming April 5th

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming April 6th

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦

Streaming April 7th

Streaming April 8th

The Way of the Househusband — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 10th

The Stand-In

Streaming April 11th

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Streaming April 12th

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

Streaming April 13th

Streaming April 14th

Streaming April 15th

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵

Streaming April 16th

Streaming April 18th

Streaming April 19th

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

Zero — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇹

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽

Streaming April 27th

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming April 28th

Sexify — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇵🇱

Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming April 29th

Streaming April 30th

Coming Soon

The Disciple — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Searching For Sheela — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in April below:

Leaving April 2nd

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving April 4th

Backfire

Leaving April 11th

Time Trap

Leaving April 12th

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving April 13th

Antidote

Leaving April 14th

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving April 15th

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Leaving April 19th

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

Leaving April 20th

The Last Resort

Leaving April 21st

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 22nd

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23rd

Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 24th

Django Unchained

Leaving April 26th

The Sapphires

Leaving April 27th

The Car

Doom

Leaving April 28th

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving April 30th

17 Again

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in April. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this long post all month.

