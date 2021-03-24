By Jacob Siegal
March 24th, 2021 at 12:41 PM

April is just around the corner, and you all know what that means! No, not warm weather — another month full of new TV shows and movies on Netflix! The two big additions this month are the superhero comedy Thunder Force (starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) and an original fantasy series called Shadow and Bone. The Circle — which is one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows — is also returning for a second season in April.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are going nuts for this 22-piece screwdriver set on sale for just $22 Price:$21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for April 2021 below:

Streaming April 1st

Streaming April 2nd

Streaming April 3rd

  • Escape from Planet Earth

Streaming April 4th

  • What Lies Below

Streaming April 5th

Streaming April 6th

Streaming April 7th

Streaming April 8th

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 10th

  • The Stand-In

Streaming April 11th

  • Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Streaming April 12th

Streaming April 13th

Streaming April 14th

Streaming April 15th

  • Dark City Beneath the Beat
  • The Master
  • Ride or Die NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵

Streaming April 16th

Streaming April 18th

Streaming April 19th

  • Miss Sloane
  • PJ Masks: Season 3

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

  • Zero NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇹

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

  • Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
  • Shadow and Bone NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Tell Me When NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽

Streaming April 27th

Streaming April 28th

  • Sexify NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇵🇱
  • Headspace Guide to Sleep NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming April 29th

Streaming April 30th

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in April below:

Leaving April 2nd

  • Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving April 4th

  • Backfire

Leaving April 11th

  • Time Trap

Leaving April 12th

  • Married at First Sight: Season 9
  • Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving April 13th

  • Antidote

Leaving April 14th

  • Eddie Murphy: Delirious
  • The New Romantic
  • Once Upon a Time in London
  • Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving April 15th

  • Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Leaving April 19th

  • Carol
  • The Vatican Tapes

Leaving April 20th

  • The Last Resort

Leaving April 21st

  • The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 22nd

  • Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23rd

  • Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 24th

  • Django Unchained

Leaving April 26th

  • The Sapphires

Leaving April 27th

  • The Car
  • Doom

Leaving April 28th

  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving April 30th

  • 17 Again
  • Blackfish
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Den of Thieves
  • How to Be a Latin Lover
  • I Am Legend
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
  • Knock Knock
  • Palm Trees in the Snow
  • Platoon
  • Runaway Bride
  • Snowpiercer
  • The Green Hornet
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • Waiting

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in April. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this long post all month.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are going nuts for this 22-piece screwdriver set on sale for just $22 Price:$21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tags:
Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.