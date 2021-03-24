April is just around the corner, and you all know what that means! No, not warm weather — another month full of new TV shows and movies on Netflix! The two big additions this month are the superhero comedy Thunder Force (starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) and an original fantasy series called Shadow and Bone. The Circle — which is one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows — is also returning for a second season in April.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for April 2021 below:
Streaming April 1st
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- Magical Andes: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Prank Encounters: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
- Tersanjung the Movie — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Worn Stories — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Yes Man
Streaming April 2nd
- Concrete Cowboy — NETFLIX FILM
- Just Say Yes — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- Madame Claude — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- The Serpent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
- Sky High — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming April 3rd
- Escape from Planet Earth
Streaming April 4th
- What Lies Below
Streaming April 5th
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming April 6th
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦
Streaming April 7th
- The Big Day: Collection 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Snabba Cash — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇸🇪
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Wedding Coach — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 8th
- The Way of the Househusband — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
Streaming April 9th
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- Night in Paradise — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷
- Thunder Force — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 10th
- The Stand-In
Streaming April 11th
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
Streaming April 12th
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
Streaming April 13th
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Mighty Express: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 14th
- The Circle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Law School — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
- The Soul — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
- Why Did You Kill Me? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 15th
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵
Streaming April 16th
- Arlo the Alligator Boy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Crimson Peak
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Into the Beat — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇦🇺
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
Streaming April 18th
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽
Streaming April 19th
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks: Season 3
Streaming April 20th
- Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺
Streaming April 21st
- Zero — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇹
Streaming April 22nd
- Life in Color with David Attenborough — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stowaway — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 23rd
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽
Streaming April 27th
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
- Fatma — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming April 28th
- Sexify — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇵🇱
- Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 29th
- Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM
- Yasuke — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
Streaming April 30th
- The Innocent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pet Stars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇨🇴
Coming Soon
- The Disciple — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Searching For Sheela — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month.
Leaving April 2nd
- Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Leaving April 4th
- Backfire
Leaving April 11th
- Time Trap
Leaving April 12th
- Married at First Sight: Season 9
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
Leaving April 13th
- Antidote
Leaving April 14th
- Eddie Murphy: Delirious
- The New Romantic
- Once Upon a Time in London
- Thor: Tales of Asgard
Leaving April 15th
- Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Leaving April 19th
- Carol
- The Vatican Tapes
Leaving April 20th
- The Last Resort
Leaving April 21st
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 22nd
- Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving April 23rd
- Mirror Mirror
Leaving April 24th
- Django Unchained
Leaving April 26th
- The Sapphires
Leaving April 27th
- The Car
- Doom
Leaving April 28th
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving April 30th
- 17 Again
- Blackfish
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Den of Thieves
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- I Am Legend
- Jumping the Broom
- Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
- Knock Knock
- Palm Trees in the Snow
- Platoon
- Runaway Bride
- Snowpiercer
- The Green Hornet
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- Waiting
