If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s music-streaming service is called Amazon Music Unlimited, and it lets you stream tens of millions of songs to all your devices for one low monthly fee. It’s just like Spotify, Apple Music, and most of the other common options out there. What sets AMU apart from the competition, you might ask? Well, for one thing, you can try AMU free for a full three months before you start paying.

For a limited time, you can get Amazon’s streaming music service FREE for the first 90 days thanks to a special promotion. Then, once the free trial is over, you’ll still save 20% each month as an Amazon Prime member!

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are going nuts for this 22-piece screwdriver set on sale for just $22 Price:$21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

What’s your streaming music service of choice? Spotify is a huge one, of course, and another wildly popular option is Apple Music since it’s so easy for iPhone users and other Apple customers to subscribe. Services like Pandora and YouTube Music continue to attract attention as well, but there’s a different streaming music option you should consider checking out right now.

It’s called Amazon Music Unlimited, and it’s just as good as top rivals like Spotify according to many subscribers. It also happens to be FREE for a limited time thanks to a special promotion running right now at Amazon.

Click over to the promo page on Amazon and you can score the mother of all intro offers. Sign up now as a new customer and you get not 7 days… not 2 weeks… not a month… but 90 days of free access to the service! That’s right, ladies and gentlemen — you can get three months of unlimited music streaming from Amazon’s library of more than 60 million songs. The deal is open to anyone who has not already had an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription in the past.

There’s also one more thing you need to know. Once the trial ends, you’ll continue to save money if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 per month just like comparable services, but Prime members get it for just $7.99 per month!

Amazon Music Unlimited: 90 Days FREE Price:FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the terms and conditions from the promotion page on Amazon:

This 90-day free trial offer of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited who purchase an eligible item shipped and sold by http://www.amazon.com, sign up for an eligible Amazon subscription (e.g. Prime, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video Channel), or register an eligible device in the Alexa app. You will receive an e-mail from Amazon with instructions on how to redeem this offer. Offer must be redeemed within 30 days of receiving email. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members), until you cancel. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 90 Days FREE Price:FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.