If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods models might be expensive, but they still sell out constantly at retailers like Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon completely sold out of two different models just last month — AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case and Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro.

Today, we have good news and… and even better news for you. Not only are all of Apple’s beloved AirPods models back in stock after selling out in late February, but they’re also on sale with deep discounts!

This is terrific news for a few different reasons, but mainly because the Pro discount on Amazon right now will save you even more money than we’re used to seeing. Apple’s noise cancelling AirPods Pro retail for $249 and Amazon had them on sale last month for $219. Right now, AirPods Pro earbuds are back under $200 for the first time in March. You can save up to $40 on AirPods 2 as well, so it’s a great time to get a pair and see why everyone adores them so much.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are going nuts for this 22-piece screwdriver set on sale for just $22 Price:$21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Top-selling AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy a pair at an Apple store or if you order them online from Apple’s website. Sadly, that’s true whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday. Apple doesn’t do discounts, as most of you know all too well. Needless to say, AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail, but why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like ahead of the holidays, you might find an even bigger discount.

While it isn’t a holiday today, AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon and back on sale for $199.98. That means you’ll save $50 compared to buying them from Apple!

Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted at the moment as well at Amazon, including one discount that just got even deeper. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are also back down to $159.98 this week, which is a great price. And one last thing you might want to note: Apple’s hot new AirPods Max are still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere, but they’re actually available at Amazon right now and ready for immediate Prime shipping.

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Seamless switching between devices

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$129.98 You Save:$69.02 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you

New Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray Price:$549.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.