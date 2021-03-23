If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t rush out and spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress if your current bed is getting old. Instead, try revitalizing your current mattress first — Amazon is running an awesome sale right now on the top-rated Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill. This best-selling pillow top mattress cover has more than 26,000 5-star ratings and it checks every box you could possibly want to check. It’s hypoallergenic, it’s insanely comfy, it’s easy to wash, and it takes just seconds to put it on any mattress.

It’s also on sale right now for as little as $39.95 instead of between $60 and $90!

Today's Top Deal Today's Amazon's deals are up to 50% off and available here Price:$0.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Countless studies that millions of Americans have some type of sleep problem, and it’s all too easy to turn to drugs as a solution. No, not hard drugs, obviously — but many doctors say that being dependant on sleeping pills or even Benedryl can still become a problem. As a matter of fact, we recently read several expert opinions stating that using antihistamines like Benadryl as a sleep aid is actually just for you as bad as not getting enough sleep to begin with.

High-quality sleep is believed to be crucial to your health and energy levels, and some situations really do warrant medication. But more often than you might think, environmental issues are to blame when you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. That could mean noises in or around the home are the problem and good earplugs are all you need. Other times, however, it’s your worn-out old mattress that’s the culprit.

Want to give yourself the best shot at getting a good night’s sleep? You should start with a mattress that’s both supportive and comfortable. You also need a sleep surface that doesn’t retain too much heat. But before you run out and spend a ton of cash replacing your current mattress, you might be excited to learn that there’s an inexpensive way to get several more years of life out of it.

Pop on over to Amazon and check out the Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill, which is shockingly affordable considering how good it is.

This beloved pillow-top is wonderfully plush and comfortable, yet it doesn’t sleep too warm like many similar mattress covers. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, how about the word of more than 25,000 Amazon reviewers who gave this mattress topper 5 stars? It’s a wonderfully comfortable pillow top that fits any mattress like a glove and will make your old mattress so much more comfortable.

Definitely check it out while it’s on sale with deep discounts — the Queen size is down to $39.95 from $60 and the King is on sale for just $59.95 instead of $90!

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.04 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

oaskys King Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alternat… List Price:$89.99 Price:$59.90 You Save:$30.09 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details Oaskys provided on the Amazon page:

TIPS: It’s Packaged in a Vacuum Bag, Please spread It for a Few Days Before Use So It Would Return to Normal Thickness. (best way to make it fluffy again: Lay it in the sun for a few hours.)

Features: cool, breathable, ultra-soft, beautiful, luxurious

Design: Compared to the normal diamond quilting seam, this one with a new shape is more supportive and soft. Square jacquard prevents the filling from running around. Elastic fabric pocket makes it installed easier

Care: Although the cover is cotton, the spilled fluid can be wiped quickly. Machine washable. Tumble dry on low. Easy maintenance.Natural drying

Material: Made of 100% cotton, 83 GSM pongee reverse.62 oz High quality fitted combed cotton, gives superior comfort against your skin without extra heat and sweat.

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.04 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

oaskys King Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alternat… List Price:$89.99 Price:$59.90 You Save:$30.09 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.