Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find a massive discount on the top-of-the-line Instant Pot Max 60. It normally sells for a whopping $200 and it packs all sorts of impressive features. In fact, you can even use this pricey Instant Pot model for canning! It’s powerful and versatile, and it has a huge $80 discount right now at Amazon that slashes the price to just $119.99. Even with that deep discount, however, the Max is still quite pricey.

Anyone looking to spend even less who doesn’t need quite that much capacity will be happy to learn that there’s another awesome Instant Pot deal you should check out. Amazon’s #1 best-selling multi-use cooker is the Instant Pot Duo Mini, and right now it’s on sale for only $59.92.

Most of the time, it can be difficult to say exactly which is the most popular brand in a competitive market. Take smartphones, for example. Is Samsung #1? Is it Apple? Do they switch back and forth in the #1 and #2 spots? It’s far too difficult to say for certain, and market research companies don’t even agree half the time. If you turn your attention to the kitchen, however, pretty much everyone knows which brand is #1 when it comes to the popular multi-use electric pressure cooker market. It’s Instant Pot, of course, and Amazon is running a few deals right now on Instant Pots that you’re definitely going to want to check out.

First and foremost, Instant’s beloved $200 Instant Pot Max 60 is on sale with a big $80 discount that cuts the price to $119.99. That’s crazy! But before you jump at that deal, there’s another one you need to check out: The insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Mini with more than 126,000 5-star ratings on Amazon can be had for only $59.92.

Instant Brands’ insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Mini is one of the best-selling Instant Pot models ever made, and it’s currently the #1 best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s whole site. This model is a bargain at $80, but it’s currently on sale for only $59.99. That’s right, just $60 for the best-selling Instant Pot on Amazon’s entire website!

Instant Pot Duo Mini – $59.92 (reg. $80)

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

14 one-touch cooking presets for quicker cooking: Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/searing, steam, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook.

Best-selling model: Monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time. Prepare dishes up to 70% faster.

Instant Pot DUO Mini Electric Pressure Cooker, 3-QT, Stainless Steel/Black List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.92 You Save:$20.03 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Max 60 – $119.99 (reg. $200)

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning;

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm;

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth;

Altitude adjustment, eliminates the guesswork from your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time

Instant Pot Max 60, 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver List Price:$199.95 Price:$149.00 You Save:$50.95 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

