Who doesn’t like the feeling of holding a pen? They feel better than pencils and feel more official. There are so many different pens on the market, so we understand if you feel overwhelmed when it comes time to pick one. Even if you’re trying to pick an option from your kitchen drawer, you probably have more than one. You can get free ones all over the place, like hotels or banks or job fairs. But something that you won’t be able to find unless you seek it out is a pen that writes permanently until you need to change something. We’re, of course, talking about erasable pens. These allow you to write more clearly than a pencil, but not have to cross out what you wrote if you happen to make a mistake. You can just flip over the pen and erase your writing or drawing. Erasable pen sets come in many different styles and colors, so we’ve highlighted five of them for your benefit. Here are our picks for the best erasable pen sets.

Keep your pens for a long time

Image source: Amazon

You’ll put your PILOT FriXion Clicker Erasable, Refillable, and Retractable Gel Ink Pens to good use. This pack comes with seven pens and they include a pouch for you to store your pens in. These are filled with erasable, thermo-sensitive gel ink that won’t provide wear or tear if you need to erase it. You’ll receive black, blue, red, turquoise, purple, pink, and green ink pens. You can retract the tips with a click of the top of the pen. Each of them is refillable, so you’ll be able to get more ink and keep the pens. There are comfort grips on the pens for easier holding times.

Key Features:

Refillable thermo-sensitive gel ink

Retract the tips with a click

Seven in a pouch

PILOT FriXion Clicker Erasable, Refillable & Retractable Gel Ink Pens, Fine Point, Assorted Col… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use these on Sunday mornings

Image source: Amazon

We all know someone who still reads the newspaper each day. But for those who love the paper in order to stimulate their brain, using the ParKoo Retractable Erasable Gel Pens for crosswords and sudokus is a smart idea. This pack can write and erase without ruining a document, so if you mess up a letter or number, you can erase it without tearing the paper. The thermo-sensitive gel ink makes sure of that and it is acid-free and won’t bleed. The eraser is at the top of the pen and you’ll get 14 pens in a pack. The 0.7mm tip is for fine writing, so you’ll be able to make out exactly what is written. This is also great for students taking notes or doing homework.

Key Features:

14 pens in a pack

Won’t tear the paper when you erase

0.7mm tip

ParKoo Retractable Erasable Gel Pens Clicker, Fine Point, Make Mistake Disappear, Assorted Colo… List Price:$16.99 Price:$12.99 You Save:$4.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more colors

Image source: Amazon

With the Vanstek 15 Colors Retractable Erasable Gel Pens, you’ll be able to fill in your drawings better. They write like gel pens and erase like pencils. This comes with 15 different colors, allowing you to get the most out of your pens. Each one features a 0.7mm tip and you can keep your books and papers neat by erasing the ink with the included erasers. The bright, clean design offers a professional look. There are comfortable grips on all of the pens and the retractable tips make them the pens last even longer than some other competitors.

Key Features:

Comes with 15 different colors

Bright, clean design

Retractable tips

Vanstek 15 Colors Retractable Erasable Gel Pens Clicker, Fine Point(0.7), Make Mistakes Disappe… Price:$13.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you don’t need a fine tip

Image source: Amazon

You should consider the Paper Mate EraserMate Erasable Pen if you are looking for a pen you can use daily. This comes in packs of varying amounts and they come in either red, black, or blue. They are ideal for teachers grading papers or students working on assignments. These feature medium tips of 1.0mm for everyday use. The pressurized ink cartridges allow you to write from any angle. The clip and eraser are built into the cap for easier use.

Key Features:

Comes in varying amounts

1.0mm medium tips

Pressurized ink cartridges

Paper Mate 3930158 EraserMate Erasable Pen, Medium Point, Black, 12-Count List Price:$10.99 Price:$6.69 You Save:$4.30 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See what you have left

Image source: Amazon

The Lineon Erasable Gel Pens will make mistakes disappear in an instant. That’s because these use erasable gel and come with sturdy erasers on their tops. You’ll get 15 different colors per pack and each pen features a 0.7mm tip for finer writing. Each pen has a transparent barrel, so you’ll be able to keep tabs on how much ink there is left in it. Each one is fitted with a comfortable grip where your fingers will rest. They are acid-free and non-toxic.

Key Features:

15 different colors

Transparent barrel

Non-toxic

Erasable Gel Pens, 15 Colors Lineon Retractable Erasable Pens Clicker, Fine Point, Make Mistake… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now