If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heading out on a hike or camping trip can bring a certain sense of adventure. You’re going to explore nature, be in the middle of civilization, and enjoy the great outdoors. While you’re heading out to get the most of what the world has to offer, you have to pack lightly. You can’t be wheeling a cooler with you through the woods for a long period of time. You want to travel easily and make sure you’re having fun instead of laboring through the wilderness. For something as simple as a cup, you can find small ones that are easy to carry. They can even store in your backpack or bag like they aren’t even there. Collapsible travel cups are made for this exact reason. They allow for simple storage and can treat your to warm or cold beverages as you’re around a campfire or sitting next to the lake. There are multiple kinds of collapsible travel cups, so we’ve highlighted our favorites below. Take a look and leave that bulky cup at home.

Sip and keep on moving

Image source: Amazon

Enjoy your morning cup of java in the Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup. This is offered in three different capacities: 8, 12, or 16 ounces. You can enjoy beverages hot or cold and this comes with an included straw to make sipping easier. This is collapsible into a 2″H x 4″W disc that is easy to hold. The silicone straw is collapsible as well. The cup is also made from recyclable silicone that is BPA-, phthalate-, lead-, and glass-free. This collapses easily and can be put in the dishwasher. It comes in 21 different colors, so you can pick one that will fit your style the best.

Key Features:

Offered in 8, 12, or 16 ounces

Collapsible into 2″H x 4″W disc

Cup and straw are made from recyclable silicone

Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup | Reusable To Go Large Pocket Size Travel Cup – Cashmere, 16oz /… Price:$20.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it upright

Image source: Amazon

Waking up in the morning and pouring a beverage into the Sea to Summit X Mug is a great start to the day. This features a stable and rigid base with flexible walls. The versatile shape is resistant to spills, allowing you to stand it up on the ground and not worry about it falling over. It can be collapsed and the bottom is resistant to cuts, allowing you to use cut on top of it. It is made from food-grade silicone and is temperature-resistant up to 300°F. This only weighs 2.7 ounces, so it’s not much to keep with you. You can pick it up in orange, lime, gray, or blue.

Key Features:

Stable and rigid base

Resistant to spills

Withstand temperatures up to 300°F

Sea to Summit X Mug,Blue Price:$22.75 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Grab it and go

Image source: Amazon

Holding the UCO Collapsible Cup for Hiking, Backpacking, and Camping is simple. That’s because it features an ergonomic handle for a sturdy and comfortable grip. There is even an attachment hole in the handle for you to put a carabiner clip through, so you won’t lose it. This is a 12-ounce collapsible cup with a flexible TPE base that stows within the rigid rim for convenience. Boiling liquids are safe to pour into this and it collapses to 50% its height. It is food-safe and dishwasher-safe while coming in three different colors.

Key Features:

Ergonomic handle with carabiner hole

12-ounce capacity

Flexible TPE base

UCO Collapsible Cup for Hiking, Backpacking, and Camping, 12 Ounce, Venture Price:$8.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have enough to go around

Image source: Amazon

The ME.FAN Silicone Collapsible Travel Cup Set provides enough for your family. This gives you four travel cups that hold 9.22 ounces each. Made from food-grade silicone, these include a stainless steel rim and a plastic lid. They are easy to wash and won’t stain or keep odors. When they are collapsed, they are only 0.59″ high. They can be hung on the bag of a connective hand rope and portable hook. The temperature range these will withstand is -40°F to 480°F.

Key Features:

Four cups in the set

Only 0.59″ high when collapsed

Can be hung

ME.FAN Silicone Collapsible Travel Cup - Silicone Folding Camping Cup with Lids - Expandable Dr… Price:$12.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store them on your keychain

Image source: Amazon

Getting three different sizes of the ENJOY OUTDOOR Stainless Steel Camping Mug Camping Folding Cups delivers the amount of liquid you need. You’ll get a small, medium, and large collapsible cup that holds 75, 150, and 250ml respectively. This is an ideal accompaniment to a hip flask and the foldaway cup makes it simple to enjoy a sip. You can clip these to your belt loop, keychain, or anywhere else, thanks to the lobster clip. Made from stainless steel, these withstand high temperatures and are easy to clean. You just need to unscrew the lid and extend the cup to make it open.

Key Features:

Three different sizes

Made from stainless steel

Clippable

Stainless Steel Camping Mug Camping Folding Cup Portable Outdoor Travel Demountable Collapsible… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now