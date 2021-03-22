According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, 127 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the United States to date. The country is averaging close to 2.5 million doses a day, and that number should continue to rise as eligibility expands leading up to May 1st, which is when President Biden says all American adults will be eligible. At this point, it’s hard to imagine that anyone needs an incentive to get vaccinated as soon as possible, but for those that do, Krispy Kreme is running a truly delicious promotion.

Starting Monday, March 22nd, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card at a Krispy Kreme store will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. Everyone who has received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should have received a card with their name, date of birth, and the date and location they got their shot. Present that and get a free doughnut.

While a single free doughnut might have been incentive enough for some hungry customers, the promotion does not end after you show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card just once. Rather, your record card qualifies you for one Original Glazed doughnut every day through December 31st, 2021. In other words, after you have gotten vaccinated, you can get a free doughnut daily for the rest of the year. Just be sure to pace yourself.

Keep in mind that the only way to take advantage of this offer is to present the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. A sticker you got from your vaccination location isn’t enough, nor will Krispy Kreme take your word for it. Also, you can’t redeem the offer on behalf of a friend or family member — everyone needs their own card.

Krispy Kreme also announced in a press release that it is offering up to four hours of paid time off for employees that want to get vaccinated. “We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” explains Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, in the press release.

Finally, for those who have decided not to get the vaccine for whatever reason, Krispy Kreme is offering everyone a free medium coffee and Original Glazed doughnut every Monday from March 29th to May 24th, 2021. But if you want a free doughnut on Tuesday through Sunday, you’ll have to schedule a vaccine appointment.

