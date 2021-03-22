If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want premium wireless headphones and you’re willing to cough up some serious cash to get them, there are some seriously impressive deals happening right now at Amazon that you should definitely check out. First of all, each and every one of Apple’s various AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models is discounted right now, and you can pick up truly impressive $200 Sony noise cancelling headphones for $98 if you hurry. If you truly want the best of the best, mind-blowing Sony WH1000XM4 wireless ANC headphones that retail for $259 are down to $278 for a limited time. That’s the same deep discount we saw on Black Friday last year!

Those are all great deals on wildly popular headphones, but you’re going to have to spend a minimum of $100 to pick up any of those options. If you’re looking for impressive performance that doesn’t break the bank instead, we’ve got five great deals that you’re definitely going to want to check out.

We dug through the deepest depths at Amazon to find all the popular headphones we could that are priced as low as possible. Then we trimmed all the fat and were left with five particularly impressive options that each cost $28 or less.

If you’re on the lookout for new over-ear headphones, Mpow 059 Bluetooth headphones have been best-sellers on Amazon for as long as we can remember. They have more than 40,000 5-star ratings, which is crazy, and a double discount available right now on Amazon cuts your cost to just $26.99!

The rest of the headphones you’ll find in this roundup are earphones, and these deals are so good that you won’t believe it. Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds have great sound, a comfortable design, an included wireless charging case, and more than 71,000 5-star reviews. Clipt the coupon on the Amazon page and you’ll score a pair for just $27.99. You can also pick up the Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 125,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $23.99.

You’ll find those great deals and a few more down below, along with the key bullet points from each product listing.

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones

Impressive Sound Quality is The Ultimate Goal: The High Fidelity stereo sound benefits from the 40mm driver, CSR chip, and the around-ear cushion design which provide a well-closed and immersed environment for your ears, Just lose yourself in the music

Built to Stay Comfortable: The Memory Protein ear cushion simulate human skin texture, ensuring lasting comfort; The stainless steel slider and softly padded headband allows you to find the perfect fit without constraint and provide excellent durability

Never Power Off, Both Wireless and Wired: Provide 20 hours of music or talking time in a single charge; A 10 minutes charge gives 2 hours of play; and you can also use it as a wired headphone with the provided audio cable so the headphones will never power off

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hifi Stereo Wireless Headset, Built-in Microphone, Soft… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds

[Smart Touch Control] Specific touch control function makes it more convenient, tap once to play/pause music and answer calls, double-tap to skip forward/backward, hold to adjust the volume. You can easily control it without operating the phone.

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5. 0] Adopt the advanced Bluetooth 5. 0 technology. TOZO T6 Support HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, which greatly improve the transmission speed and providing you with a low-latency listening experience.

[One step pairing] Pick up 2 headsets from the charging case and they will connect to each other automatically, then it only takes one step to easily enter your mobile phone Bluetooth settings to pair the earbuds.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price:$35.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$8.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow MBits S True Wireless Earbuds

Crystal Clear Call &Superior Stereo Sound. CVC8.0 noise cancelling technology filters out environmental noise, allowing you to enjoy crystal clear calls as if you are communicating face to face with others. A tiny yet powerful 6mm driver unit sits inside the Mpow MBits S earbuds, which makes the bass more punchy and the midrange full and textured. Mpow MBits S delivers more natural and real sound, fulling of detailed listening experience as if you were at the music scene.

Bluetooth 5.0 & Single/ Twin Mode. With the latest Bluetooth 5.0 transmission, don’t worry about interruptions in use. Mpow MBits S true wireless earbuds break the earbuds using independently and separately restriction, the left and right earbuds can be taken and used at any time, and the single and twin modes can be switched flexibly. You can wear two earphones to enjoy the wonderful world of music, you can also wear one earphone to pay attention to the surrounding environment.

Wireless Earbuds, Mpow MBits S True Bluetooth Earbuds In Ear w/Mic CVC8.0 Noise Cancelling Earp… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

[Hi-fi stereo sound quality] TOZO T10 Earbuds’ 8mm large size speaker driver (the drive area is 1.77 times than the normal drive area) delivers powerful bass( lowest 16Hz), mellow midrange, and clear treble(up to 20kHz). Reproducing your music vividly.

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] Features with the advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, TOZO T10 Earbuds support HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP, which provides instant pairing and stable transmission without interruptions.

[IPX8 waterproof] Earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. Waterproof and sweatproof technology can effectively prevent the damage of the splash by sweat and raindrops.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS TrueFree2 Wireless Earbuds

[Customized EarFins & IPX7 Waterproof] – Exclusive and soft silicone ear fins provide you a comfortable and secure fit. Reinforced design and IPX7-rated protect the earbuds from sweat and water and allows you to enjoy your positive and active lifestyle.

[Full Control & Easy Operation] – On-ear sensitive button control delivers comfortable to touch and enables an accurate operation on switching tracks, adjusting volume, handling calls, and activating voice assistants as hassle-free as possible.

[Type-C Charge & Power Indicators] – Battery-shaped indicators inside the charging case give you a clear status of the battery left in the case, one LED stands for 25% power. Type-C charger brings convenience and ensures fast and safe charging.

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds TrueFree2 Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones in-Ear Stereo TWS Sports Earbuds… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.29 You Save:$5.70 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

