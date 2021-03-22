If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When smart home devices first started gaining traction all those years ago, there were so many people who thought that this was going to be another fly-by-night trend. We can still remember all the snide comments we heard while walking around the show floor at CES. Who wants a connected coffee maker? Why would anyone need to turn off a lamp with a phone? Well, at this point we can safely say that smart home gadgets were definitely not a passing fad. In fact, the exact opposite is true — you can find pretty much anything and everything with built-in connectivity these days, and smart gadgets aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Whether you’re new to smart home gadgets or your home is littered with connected devices, there are always cool new things being released. On top of that, long-time best-sellers are constantly being discounted at Amazon. In this post, we’ve rounded up 10 different deals on smart home devices that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of right now.

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs have been best-sellers for as long as we can remember, and you’ll pay as much as $15 each if you buy them individually. Pick up a 4-pack right now at Amazon, however, and you’ll pay just $6.75 per plug!

And what about the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener? It’s selling for $29.98 right now on Amazon instead of its $40 list price, but there’s a hidden deal that basically gets you one for free. Just take advantage of Amazon’s Key promotion and you’ll get a $40 Amazon credit.

Those two deals are terrific, and there are so many more great sales going on right now at Amazon. You can pick up the awesome SwitchBot Curtain that transforms any curtains into smart curtains for just $91.08 (plus save $10 and get the SwitchBot Hub Mini for only $39!) and the brand new Wyze Cam 3 home security camera that people are going nuts over is already on sale for $29.98 instead of $35. A special deal saves you $15 on a bundle with the incredible Meater+ that lets you cook perfect steaks and chicken every single time, and you can save $50 on a best-selling 4K smart TV with Roku built right in. There’s even a deal on Amazon that shaves $45 off the price of the Echo Show 5 when you bundle it with 3 Blink Outdoor cameras.

All those deals and more are listed below — it’s time to build the smart home of your dreams!

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the case app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 ($6.75 / Piece) You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Chamberlain MYQ smart garage door opener

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

Smartphone control: Control, secure and monitor your garage door from anywhere and receive real-time notifications when your garage door is opening or closing.

Universal: Works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors.

Chamberlain MYQ-G0401-E Garage-Door-Openers, White Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: KEY40 for a $40 credit

SwitchBot Curtain

Install in 30 seconds – make your curtains smart in seconds without any screws, nuts or bolts. (Please be aware that the current version of Rod type SwitchBot is not compatible with the Telescoping Rod.)

Multiple Control – Offer SwitchBot App control for iOS and Android, open and close the curtain at your fingertip. Enjoy Touch & Go when giving a little pull. Check via app and remotely close the curtains for anti-theft when traveling (Bluetooth Range: 1.2km, with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini control remotely from anywhere).

Healthy lifestyle – Set timer to close at night and open by Light Sensor, get better sleep and wake naturally to sunshine. Light sensor help save energy by reducing the workload on air-conditioning and heating.

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… List Price:$99.00 Price:$91.08 You Save:$7.92 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… List Price:$49.00 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wyze Cam v3 home security camera

Color night vision: An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

Indoor/Outdoor: Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids’ room.

Motion & Sound detection: Wyze Cam records video when motion or sound is detected and sends an alert straight to your phone. Motion Detection Zones and custom settings allow you to adjust the sensitivity of detection or turn it off completely.

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, Works w… List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.98 You Save:$5.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New MEATER+165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

165ft Long Range Model: 100% WIRE-FREE that’s perfect for outdoor cooking. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Monitor your cook using the FREE app available for iOS (10.3 and later) / Android (5.0 and later) smart phones and tablets.

2 Sensors, 1 Probe: Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously.

Guided Cook System: Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set up custom alerts / notifications based on temperature and/or time.

New MEATER+165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Smok… List Price:$115.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$15.01 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, get 4 extra seconds of black and white video to show you what happened before motion was triggered with Pre-Roll.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, 4-second video preview… List Price:$199.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with All-new Blink Outdoor- 3 camera kit

This bundle includes Echo Show 5 and Blink Outdoor – 3 camera kit.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision.

With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with All-new Blink Outdoor- 3 camera kit List Price:$339.98 Price:$294.98 You Save:$45.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub

Works with Alexa for voice control. Wireless requirements – 2.4GHertz Wi-Fi network. Connect Wi-Fi Bridge included.

Control and monitor your door from anywhere. Lock and unlock your door, control, keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Alexa can also provide notifications when your battery is running low so you can proactively replace them. Set up smart reorders through dash replenishment to make sure you always have replacement batteries when you need them.

Be sure you’re secure with DoorSense. Only August has DoorSense to tell you if your door is securely closed and locked. Holding force: 600 pounds.

Always know who is coming and going. Track activity at your doorstep with a 24/7 activity feed.

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub - Zwave, HomeKit & Alexa Compatible - Silver List Price:$229.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$100.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb

Voice Control – LUMIMAN Smart bulb compatible with Alexa Echo (via PLUSMINUS skill), Echo Dot, and Google Home Assistant, control the wifi bulb by your voice, No hub required. (e.g. ‘Alexa, set the bedroom to purple’)

Remote control from anywhere at any time – With the free PLUSMINUS app on your smartphone or tablet, you can turn on/off the smart light bulb whether you are at home or away.

Adjustable and Dimmable – You are free to switch light modes and brightness on PLUSMINUS App to match different occasions. White light for work and life, warm white light for relaxing and resting, multicolor light for party, etc.

Smart WiFi Light Bulb, LED RGBCW Color Changing, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistan… Price:$19.98 ($9.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV

Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

Direct lit LED produces great picture quality. Stand Separation Distance 39.6 inches

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV - 50S435, 2021 Model List Price:$349.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$50.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

