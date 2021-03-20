If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got 10 great daily deals for you to check out on Saturday, and it all starts with a huge discount that slashes Amazon’s best-selling Oaskys cooling mattress topper from $60 to $33.95. Other top deals on Saturday include a super-popular TCL Alto 3 soundbar for just $49, the hottest Bluetooth headphones on Amazon’s whole site for just $26.99, a big $234 discount on Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook, the beloved Echo Show 5 for $49.99 instead of $90, 20% off Amazon’s blazing-fast eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, a big sale that slashes $250 off the Roomba i6+ self-emptying robot vacuum, best-selling fast wireless charging pads for $8.50 each when you get a 2-pack, a one-day day with 30% off dolls and plush toys for Prime members only, and a one-day coffee maker sale with prices starting at just $17.59.

Check out all of today’s top deals down below!

oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.04 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Bluetooth – TS3100, 21.5-inch, Black (TS31… List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.00 You Save:$10.99 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hifi Stereo Wireless Headset, Built-in Microphone, Soft… List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price:$499.00 Price:$265.11 You Save:$233.89 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-… List Price:$279.00 Price:$223.00 You Save:$56.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price:$799.99 Price:$549.98 You Save:$250.01 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible wi… List Price:$22.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$6.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 30% off Dolls and Plush Toys Price:$5.99 - $90.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 29% off Sboly Single-Serve Brewers and Coffee Machines Price:$17.59 - $63.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.