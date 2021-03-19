If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The eufy Security Smart Lock Touch by Anker is one of the sleekest and most stylish smart locks that has ever been made. Just take one look at this gorgeous device and you’ll agree. Equally as important, however, is the fact that eufy values function just as much as form. This lock also happens to be one of the most feature-rich models we’ve tested, offering four different unlock methods including smartphone unlock and our favorite, fingerprint unlock. That’s right, you can unlock your front door in an instant with the same tech you use to unlock your smartphone!

We’re huge fans of this lock here at BGR Deals, there was always one problem that kept it from being perfect. The good news is that eufy has solved that problem and achieved a lock that is as close to perfect as we’ve ever seen. What’s more, the new model is currently discounted for the first time ever — but you only have a couple more days to get in on the action.

As we mentioned, we seriously love the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch. It retails for $200 (though it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $149.99) and it is perhaps the sleekest and most stylish smart lock you’ll ever see. Apart from the gorgeous design and sturdy construction, this smart lock by Anker’s smart home brand eufy is also one of the most feature-rich models out there. With eufy’s Smart Lock Touch, you can unlock your door in four different ways — including our favorite by far, which allows you to unlock your door with a quick fingerprint scan. How great is that?!

Everything about the Smart Lock Touch is great, but there was one issue we had with it: locking and unlocking it remotely requires a separate Wi-Fi bridge. Now, however, eufy has released a brand new model that finally solves this problem.

“Problem” isn’t even the right word to describe the issue since there is a version of the lock that comes with a Wi-Fi bridge bundled in for an extra $20. Paying another $20 really isn’t such a big deal for a lock this great, but having to deal with a separate device for Wi-Fi connectivity is a hassle. Why waste a nearby wall outlet when you don’t have to?

Thankfully, there is now a brand new version of this awesome smart lock called the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi. As the name suggests, this new model is exactly like the old one we love so much in terms of both design and functionality. The only difference, of course, is that Wi-Fi is now built right into the lock itself so you don’t have to worry about another piece of hardware.

It’s as close to perfection as we’ve ever seen on a smart lock, and it currently has its first discount ever at Amazon! This on-site coupon you can clip is scheduled to disappear this weekend though, so hurry or you’ll miss out.

eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Smart Wi-… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are eufy’s key details from the listing on Amazon:

Your Finger is the Key: Smart Lock fingerprint door lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and unlocks your door in 1 second—it’s faster than fumbling for your keys.

Control From Anywhere: With its all-new Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control Smart Lock from absolutely anywhere via the eufy Security app.

Always Has Your Back: Even when you’re in a hurry, Smart Lock is ready to protect your home. A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, every single time.

Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open Smart Lock using your fingerprint, with your phone via the eufy Security app, or by using the keypad or key.

Built to Last: With a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel frame, Smart Lock is tested to handle the comings and goings of a busy household for over 60 years. The IP65 rating ensures that come rain or shine, your front door is protected.

