While series like WandaVision and The Mandalorian have attracted large audiences with their connections to popular IP, no TV show has been able to match the near-universal appeal of Game of Thrones since it wrapped up in 2019. It might not have concluded that way that most fans would have preferred, but its popularity can’t be overstated. It was no surprise when HBO announced that it would be developing a prequel series set in the same world — the biggest surprise was that even more spinoffs weren’t in the works. Well, it turns out that they are now.

According to Deadline, HBO is now developing three additional spinoffs set in the timeline of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series. The three projects are called 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships. HBO has already assembled a creative team for 9 Voyages, but writers haven’t been hired for the other two.

The 9 Voyages series will center around Corlys Velaryon, a seafarer who made nine great voyages to Essos aboard his ship, the Sea Snake. He sailed to many familiar locales and places we never saw in the show, from Oldtown and Pentos to Yi Ti and Leng. He was born about 250 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and after becoming incredibly wealthy during his ninth voyage, he took over as the head of House Velaryon.

This is the series that is believed to be the furthest along in the development process, as Deadline reports that HBO has brought on Bruno Heller (Rome, The Mentalist, Gotham) to help get the concept off the ground.

The Flea Bottom series will unsurprisingly be set in the slums of King’s Landing, which is where Arya Stark holed up after escaping the Red Keep. It’s not clear what the plot of this series would be, but as Deadline notes, a number of notable characters are originally from Flea Bottom, including Davos Seaworth and Gendry.

Finally, 10,000 Ships is a clear reference to a story about warrior queen Nymeria uniting the Rhoynar survivors of the Second Spice War (a thousand years before Game of Thrones) and evacuating them from their homeland of Rhoyne. They eventually fled to Dorne, where Nymeria joined up with House Martell to conquer the land. If the name Nymeria sounds familiar, it’s probably because Arya Stark named her direwolf after the legendary warrior.

These three ideas are in addition to the prequel series House of the Dragon, which is set to begin filming soon, and a series focusing on Dunk and Egg — two beloved characters that starred in their own books.

As HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Deadline during a Q&A at the TCA press junket back in February: “We are talking about other areas that make sense as well. George R.R. Martin’s world is so big and what’s interesting about it, not only is it big but he’s got a lot of road maps in terms of history. So, one of the great things about House of the Dragon is that’s an established history that leads you to Game of Thrones the show, and there is a lot of little branches. There is a lot of opportunities and stories to tell.”

