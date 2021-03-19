If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Want a professional-grade quadcopter drone capable of recording high-quality video? Grab one from a big-name brand and it can easily set you back $1,000 or even more. That’s one of several reasons that we’re such big fans of the Potensic Dreamer Pro. It’s a new model from a popular brand that EASILY goes toe-to-toe with drones in the $1,000+ range. But instead of having to pay $1,000 or more to pick one up, this great quadcopter retails for a small fraction of that — especially right now, while it’s on sale for even less than normal thanks to a special deal.

Amazon has a coupon you can clip today that will get you a Dreamer Pro for just $379.99 instead of $430. That’s an all-time low price, but it could disappear at any moment so you’ll need to hurry or you could miss out.

If you know anything at all about drones, you can probably name the go-to quadcopter drone for amateurs and professionals on a budget. You also know that it costs $800. It’s a high-quality quadcopter with pretty much all the key features you need, including a 4K camera that captures stunning video and a 3-axis gimbal that stabilizes video and still images captured during flight. On top of that, intelligent software and flight features round out the experience.

Unfortunately, not everyone has an extra $800 lying around that they’re willing to spend on a drone, no matter how great it is. If you’re looking for a terrific alternative that checks all the same main boxes for much less money, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

Potensic’s new Dreamer Pro offers professional-grade quality and features at a fraction of what you’d pay for a comparable model from other companies. You get 28 minutes of flight time per charge, a stunning 4K camera with a high-quality Sony sensor, a 3-axis gimbal for outstanding video and image stabilization, and more. On top of all that, the Dreamer Pro is packed full of smart features that will help with any content you might be shooting. Examples include a “follow me” mode that tracks moving objects and people, circle mode that flies in a perfect circle around any center point, path mode that lets you draw out a flight pattern the drone will fly on its own, 2-kilometer transmission range, and so much more.

This fantastic drone is definitely on par with the market leader and other quadcopters in that $800 – $1,200 price range, yet the Potensic Dreamer Pro retails for just $430 — about half the price of comparable models from leading drone brands. Head over to Amazon and pick one up now, however, and you can save an extra $50 thanks to a clippable coupon.

3-Axis Gimbal 4K Drone with Camera for Adults, Potensic Dreamer Pro GPS Quadcopter with 2KM FPV… List Price:$429.99 Price:$379.99 You Save:$50.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Potensic’s Amazon page:

[3-AXIS GIMBAL WITH 4K CAMERA]: -Capture impressive moments with the help of a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and 1/3-inch SONY CMOS sensor, Potensic Dreamer Pro will allow you to record 16MP photo and provide 4K/30fps video. The dedicated 3-axis gimbal camera ensures steady aerial capturing, so you can hone in on whatever you’re filming from high in the sky. The video transmission distance of up to 2 km and can also deliver high-resolution live stream directly from the drone’s camera.

[2KM TRANSMISSION RANGE]: -Adopt the latest Qualcomm technology, simply connect the phone device with the remote control with the USB cable to gain a control range of up to 2KM, gives pilots endless possibilities. It broadcasts on 5.8GHz for better Wi-Fi image reliability. The live video transmission and high-quality cameras offer a terrific flying experience and allow you to see what the drone camera sees in real-time.

[BIG SIZE, POWERFUL PERFORMANCE]: -With its exclusive PowerAC dynamic system, Dreamer can instantly burst out triple power within 0.1 seconds to provide the best performance at a speed of 10m/s, and witty responses to various emergencies. Besides, equipped with a powerful Brushless motor, enable this 4K drone to work at a temperature of 0°to 40°, and can withstand different weather conditions within a gentle breeze.

[MULTIFUNCTION 4K DRONE]: -With multi-function like follow me, DIY circle flight, waypoint flight, precise altitude flight, auto return, app control, and so on. The new function of DIY circle flight allows you to DIY set the drone circle direction, speed(1-5m/s), and radius(10-50m). Get ready for the simplest and most intuitive flying experience!

[EASY TO USE, PORTABLE FOR CARRYING]: -Save the complex steps, only 10 seconds to quickly and simply install the propellers and connect the phone device; Once calibration, no need to repeat within the same 186.4 miles (300km). Besides, this 4K drone is equipped with a custom carry case to accommodate your drone’s accessories, also provides effective protection for your flying companion. (32G SD card is included inside the camera)

