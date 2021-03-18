There are few things more infuriating than laying down to bed at night and being jolted awake just as you’ve drifted off to dreamland. If you purchased one of several models of bed frames sold at popular furniture stores like Mattress Firm, American Furniture Warehouse, and others, you might be in for a rude awakening yourself. The bed frames, which are now subject to recall, are known to collapse, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the faulty hardware poses a risk of severe injury or death.

The worst part? Over 80,000 of these frames were sold across the United States and the company — Global Home Imports Inc. — isn’t actually taking the bed frames back. Instead, the company is sending out repair kits that customers will have to use in order to reinforce their beds so they don’t collapse in the middle of the night. Oof.

Today's Top Deal Today's Amazon's deals are up to 50% off and available here Price:$0.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The recall is large in scope, covering a total of six models of bed frames ranging in size from Twin to California King. They were sold under the brand name Bed Tech and have model numbers HR33, HR33XL, HR46, HR50, HR60, and HR66. The bed frames were sold across the United States from April 2020 through January 2021 and were priced at around $200, according to the recall bulletin.

The company says that no injuries have been reported as a result of the bed frames collapsing, but at least 100 customers have filed complaints that their beds did indeed collapse. The risk here is that, when the bed frame collapses, a person might fall off the bed, hit their head, or sustain some other injury that could even be life-threatening.

The recall alert also notes that anyone using one of these Bed Tech HR Platform Frames is supposed to stop using it immediately. I guess that means you should throw your mattress on the floor in the meantime while you wait for your repair kit to come in the mail. The kit includes “metal clips to strengthen the frame” and you’ll need to install those yourself.

In order to actually get this kit, you need to contact the company using the consumer contact information on the recall page. Once they confirm your request you’ll be sent the repair kit, and then it’s time to fix your bed.

I’m not sure how realistic it is to expect 80,000 people to stop using their bed frames for days or even weeks while they wait for the repair kit to arrive, but that’s what the company is asking its customers to do. If you own one of these bed frames and can safely remove your mattress from it, for the time being, that would be your best bet. But make sure you contact the company immediately so your wait is as short as possible.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling Premium TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case are 40% off Price:$34.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission