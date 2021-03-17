If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A hot new face mask recently appeared on Amazon that our readers have been swarming the online retailer to buy. That’s right, there are FINALLY KN95 masks on Amazon from a well-known brand that are made right here in the USA. BNX 6-layer KN95 masks cost just $2 each, which is in line with rival face masks that are made in China. Who says you have to spend more money to buy products that are made in the USA?

Black AccuMed face masks are also quite popular among our readers now that the retail price has been slashed from $26.25 to a new all-time low of $19.99 per 10-pack. You can also get the same sleek black masks with elastic headbands for the same price, and both versions come in white or pink in addition to black. Those are all fantastic options that BGR Deals readers get more than any other masks out there, but there’s also another type of mask that our readers have been scooping up.

Anyone who might be looking for another option for face masks that are manufactured right here in the US, there’s a terrific option you should definitely check out.

If you haven’t yet heard of Bluegrass Masks Multi-Layer Face Masks, you’re definitely missing out but you’re also definitely not the only one. We had never heard of them ourselves until we stumbled upon them while digging for deals. As it turns out, however, they’re very popular and they’re great for anyone looking for inexpensive respirators.

BLUEGRASS MASKS Made in USA | Disposable Cup-Shaped, Multi-Layer Face Mask (10-Pack) | Ready-to… Price:$17.99 ($1.80 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As we mentioned, one of the things our readers seem to love most about these masks is the fact that they’re made right here in the USA instead of in China, which is where most masks that you’ll find online are manufactured. There’s nothing inherently wrong with masks made in China, of course, but plenty of people out there prefer to have a USA-made option. Masks that are made here in the USA are often more expensive than China-made masks, which is certainly understandable. Bluegrass masks cost just $1.80 each, however, making them the most affordable top-selling masks among BGR Deals readers.

There are plenty of good options out there if you prefer KN95 masks or if you’re just looking for some variety, like the BNX 6-layer KN95 masks and black AccuMed face masks that we mentioned earlier. But you should also think about stocking up on Bluegrass masks while they’re back in stock.

