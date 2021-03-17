If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Popular health care brand iHealth informed us in an email to BGR that more than 1 million people bought the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer over the course of 2020. The pandemic was obviously the catalyst, but that’s still a truly staggering figure. And it’s particularly impressive when you consider the fact that it was priced at $60 for much of the year as the coronavirus pandemic was raging. We’re told that import problems and inflated taxes levied on Chinese imports were to blame for the sky-high price, but that didn’t stop more than a million people from buying this sleek no-touch thermometer.

The good news is that iHealth’s import issues are apparently no longer a problem. Check out Amazon right now and you’ll find that the PT3 is on sale with a huge discount that slashes the price to just $16.99. That’s a new all-time low price for this amazingly popular model!

We’re talking about the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which so many BGR Deals readers have referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and minimalistic like something Apple would make if Apple made thermometers, and it’s also incredibly easy to use. In fact, it only has one button.

Most importantly, this awesome gadget happens to be down to the lowest price of the year right now at Amazon!

The iHealth PT3 no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60. It goes without saying that $60 is a tall order for a thermometer, even during the pandemic while so many people are buying them. According to an email we received recently from the manufacturer though, more than 1 million iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometers were sold in 2020. Now, thanks to a big Amazon sale with a double discount, you won’t pay anywhere close to $60.

A huge reduction in the retail price cuts this awesome model to just $24.99. That’s a fantastic price for a sleek thermometer with more than 82,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. But now there’s a big 32% discount on top of the retail price cut. Combine them and you’ll end up scoring this best-seller for only $16.99!

If you don’t mind spending a little more money, the company just released a new wireless PT3 forehead thermometer. The new version includes Bluetooth connectivity so it can sync with your smartphone to keep track of all your temperature readings. It retails for $39.99, which is still a terrific value, but it’s on sale with a discount right now for the first time ever at Amazon.

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing:

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

Fast, Simple, Clear, and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

Suitable for Multi-Scenario and All Ages: iHealth PT3 is designed for all ages: ranging from babies and toddlers to the elderly. An ideal choice for hospitals, hotels, school settings, and public establishments.

What You Get: 1x PT3 thermometer, 2x AAA batteries, 1x Instruction manual, 1x Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly California-based customer service.

