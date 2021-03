If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a million different smart home gadgets out there, but how many of them are truly essential? That answer will vary depending on who you ask, of course, but the list of essentials is often quite short. Wi-Fi smart plugs like the best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs you can get for $6.75 each today on Amazon might be near the top of the list, and a good smart lock like the eufy Smart Lock Touch with fingerprint unlock is also key. More advanced users might add something like the MyQ smart garage door opener to their lists, and we would too.

Now, we’re going to introduce you to a new smart gadget that will instantly rocket to the top of your list of smart home essentials. It’s called the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller, and it’s a game-changer.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with black AccuMed face masks - now at the lowest price ever! Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Smart curtains and smart blinds are awesome, but getting them set up is typically quite expensive. That’s where the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller. This brilliant Amazon find works with just about any setup you might have as long as your curtains don’t use grommets.

It takes just 30 seconds to install a SwitchBot Curtain on any curtain rod. Seriously… you’re going to spend more time finding your step stool and carrying it over to your window than you’ll spend attaching this simple little smart device. Once it’s attached, all you need to do is install the app and you’ll be able to open and close your curtains right from your smartphone or using timers!

The SwitchBot Curtain retails for $99, and it’s a steal at that price. Grab one today, however, and you’ll save $9 thanks to an on-site Amazon coupon you can clip.

If you really want the best possible experience, there’s one more gadget you’re going to need. It’s called the SwitchBot Hub Mini, and it only costs $39 at Amazon. This little device is the missing link between your new smart curtains and a true smart home experience. The Hub Mini acts as a bridge so that you can use things like IFTTT, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit to control your blinds. Sync your open and close functions to sunrise and sunset each day, or even open and close your curtains with an Alexa voice command. The possibilities are endless!

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… List Price:$99.00 Price:$91.08 You Save:$7.92 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… Price:$39.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s what you need to know from Amazon’s product listing:

Install in 30 seconds – make your curtains smart in seconds without any screws, nuts, or bolts. (Please be aware that the current version of Rod type SwitchBot is not compatible with the Telescoping Rod.)

Multiple Control – Offer SwitchBot App control for iOS and Android, open and close the curtain at your fingertip. Enjoy Touch & Go when giving a little pull. Check via the app and remotely close the curtains for anti-theft when traveling (Bluetooth Range: 1.2km, with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini control remotely from anywhere).

Healthy lifestyle – Set timer to close at night and open by Light Sensor, get better sleep and wake naturally to sunshine. Light sensors help save energy by reducing the workload on air-conditioning and heating.

Even better with home automation – With the SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini, the Curtain works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, IFTTT for home automation. For example, you can just say it “Alexa/Ok Google/Hey Siri, give me sunlight” to open the curtains.

Tiny Body with Big Power – The power of the SwitchBot Curtain can even push up to 8 kg (17 pounds) of curtain weight. Chargeable with solar panel (purchase separated) instead of a wired system.

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wireless App or Automate Timer Control, Add Hub Mini/P… List Price:$99.00 Price:$91.08 You Save:$7.92 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster, Link SwitchBot to Wi-Fi, Control Air Conditioner,… Price:$39.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.