On Monday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 2021 Oscars. There were tons of surprises, some welcome and some less so, but one of the best things about this year’s Academy Awards is that you can watch almost every Oscar-nominated film online before the show begins. Even better, dozens of the movies are available free on streaming services, so as long as you have the right subscriptions (or free trials), you can spend the next month catching up on all the award-worthy 2020 flicks.
To make it easier for you, we’ve collected every Oscar nominee available for free on a streaming service below.
Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks are back on Amazon with a huge discount! Price:$13.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Nominations: Maria Bakalova for Actress in a Supporting Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Crip Camp
- Where to stream: Netflix, YouTube
- Nominations: Documentary (Feature)
Da 5 Bloods
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Music (Original Score)
EMMA.
- Where to stream: HBO Max
- Nominations: Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Music (Original Song)
Greyhound
- Where to stream: Apple TV+
- Nominations: Sound
Hillbilly Elegy
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Glenn Close for Actress in a Supporting Role, Makeup and Hairstyling
The Life Ahead
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Music (Original Song)
Mank
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Best Picture, David Fincher for Directing, Gary Oldman for Actor in a Leading Role, Amanda Seyfried for Actress in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Chadwick Boseman for Actor in a Leading Role, Viola Davis for Actress in a Leading Role, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design
The Midnight Sky
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Visual Effects
The Mole Agent
- Where to stream: Hulu
- Nominations: Documentary (Feature)
Mulan
- Where to stream: Disney+
- Nominations: Costume Design, Visual Effects
My Octopus Teacher
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Documentary (Feature)
Nomadland
- Where to stream: Hulu
- Nominations: Best Picture, Chloé Zhao for Directing, Frances McDormand for Actress in a Leading Role, Cinematography, Film Editing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
One Night in Miami…
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Nominations: Leslie Odom, Jr. for Actor in a Supporting Role, Music (Original Song), Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The One and Only Ivan
- Where to stream: Disney+
- Nominations: Visual Effects
Onward
- Where to stream: Disney+
- Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Over the Moon
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Pieces of a Woman
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Vanessa Kirby for Actress in a Leading Role
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Soul
- Where to stream: Disney+
- Nominations: Animated Feature Film, Music (Original Score), Sound
Sound of Metal
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Nominations: Best Picture, Riz Ahmed for Actor in a Leading Role, Paul Raci for Actor in a Supporting Role, Film Editing, Sound, Writing (Original Screenplay)
Time
- Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Nominations: Documentary (Feature)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Best Picture, Sacha Baron Cohen for Actor in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music (Original Song), Writing (Original Screenplay)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Where to stream: Hulu
- Nominations: Andra Day for Actress in a Leading Role
The White Tiger
- Where to stream: Netflix
- Nominations: Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Wolfwalkers
- Where to stream: Apple TV+
- Nominations: Animated Feature Film
The 93rd Oscars will take place on Sunday, April 25th, and you can watch live on ABC starting at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream it online, but you’ll need a cable or streaming TV login to watch.
Today's Top Deal Amazon finally has 6-layer KN95 masks made in the USA! Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission