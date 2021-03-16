On Monday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 2021 Oscars. There were tons of surprises, some welcome and some less so, but one of the best things about this year’s Academy Awards is that you can watch almost every Oscar-nominated film online before the show begins. Even better, dozens of the movies are available free on streaming services, so as long as you have the right subscriptions (or free trials), you can spend the next month catching up on all the award-worthy 2020 flicks.

To make it easier for you, we’ve collected every Oscar nominee available for free on a streaming service below.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Where to stream : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Nominations: Maria Bakalova for Actress in a Supporting Role, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Crip Camp

Where to stream : Netflix, YouTube

: Netflix, YouTube Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

Da 5 Bloods

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Music (Original Score)

EMMA.

Where to stream : HBO Max

: HBO Max Nominations: Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Music (Original Song)

Greyhound

Where to stream : Apple TV+

: Apple TV+ Nominations: Sound

Hillbilly Elegy

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Glenn Close for Actress in a Supporting Role, Makeup and Hairstyling

The Life Ahead

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Music (Original Song)

Mank

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Best Picture, David Fincher for Directing, Gary Oldman for Actor in a Leading Role, Amanda Seyfried for Actress in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Chadwick Boseman for Actor in a Leading Role, Viola Davis for Actress in a Leading Role, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design

The Midnight Sky

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Visual Effects

The Mole Agent

Where to stream : Hulu

: Hulu Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

Mulan

Where to stream : Disney+

: Disney+ Nominations: Costume Design, Visual Effects

My Octopus Teacher

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

Nomadland

Where to stream : Hulu

: Hulu Nominations: Best Picture, Chloé Zhao for Directing, Frances McDormand for Actress in a Leading Role, Cinematography, Film Editing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

One Night in Miami…

Where to stream : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Nominations: Leslie Odom, Jr. for Actor in a Supporting Role, Music (Original Song), Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The One and Only Ivan

Where to stream : Disney+

: Disney+ Nominations: Visual Effects

Onward

Where to stream : Disney+

: Disney+ Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Over the Moon

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Pieces of a Woman

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Vanessa Kirby for Actress in a Leading Role

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Soul

Where to stream : Disney+

: Disney+ Nominations: Animated Feature Film, Music (Original Score), Sound

Sound of Metal

Where to stream : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Nominations: Best Picture, Riz Ahmed for Actor in a Leading Role, Paul Raci for Actor in a Supporting Role, Film Editing, Sound, Writing (Original Screenplay)

Time

Where to stream : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Best Picture, Sacha Baron Cohen for Actor in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music (Original Song), Writing (Original Screenplay)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Where to stream : Hulu

: Hulu Nominations: Andra Day for Actress in a Leading Role

The White Tiger

Where to stream : Netflix

: Netflix Nominations: Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Wolfwalkers

Where to stream : Apple TV+

: Apple TV+ Nominations: Animated Feature Film

The 93rd Oscars will take place on Sunday, April 25th, and you can watch live on ABC starting at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream it online, but you’ll need a cable or streaming TV login to watch.

