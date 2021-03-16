If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air is the most affordable laptop you can get with the new M1 chip, but don’t let that fool you. This entry-level notebook computer crushes rival Windows laptops that cost twice as much — especially while Amazon is offering discounts up to $76. It’s blazing-fast indeed, but it’s definitely not the fastest and most powerful Apple laptop you can get right now.

If you want the best possible performance, you’re likely considering a brand new Apple M1 MacBook Pro instead. Well, now is the time to pull the trigger because Amazon is offering huge $150 discounts on both the 256GB model and the 512GB version for the first time ever!

Anyone looking for the fastest and most powerful Apple computers ever made currently has three models to choose from: the new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now, for some good news: Despite how insanely powerful they are and despite the fact that they’re still pretty much brand new, Amazon has been offering various discounts on all three models ever since late last year.

The Mac mini is the only M1-powered desktop, and you’ll be shocked at how affordable it is considering the fact that it crushes Windows PCs that cost twice as much. The same can be said of the MacBook Air, which is also on sale with discounts up to $76. But it should go without saying that the most exciting new M1-powered PC is the M1 MacBook Pro — and Amazon just slashed this incredible laptop to its lowest price ever.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro models were between $50 and $60 off ahead of the holidays last year. Procrastination rarely pays off, but this time around you’ll be very glad that you missed those deals.

Head over to Amazon today and you’ll find that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage is $150 off thanks to a $100 discount and an extra $50 price drop that’s applied at checkout. And if you want to bump the storage up to 512GB you’ll still save $150!

These deals are both all-time low prices for Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro models, but we have no idea how much longer Amazon’s awesome sale will last.

Here are the highlights from the Amazon page:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls

