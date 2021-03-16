Disney+ does not have any massive movie premieres to rival the likes of Mulan or Raya and the Last Dragon in April, but it is not letting off the gas, either. In addition to the remaining four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, subscribers will also be getting five new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the first three episodes of Big Shot (starring John Stamos), and the stellar Clone Wars series from Genndy Tartakovsky.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of April:

Streaming April 2nd

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 102 “Dusters”

Streaming April 9th

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 103 “Breakaway”

Streaming April 16th

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot | Episode 101 “Pilot”

Earth Moods

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 104 “Hockey Moms”

Streaming April 22nd

Secrets of the Whales

Streaming April 23rd

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 6 (Finale)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 105 “Cherry Picker”

Big Shot | Episode 102 “The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect”

Streaming April 30th

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney DuckTales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled | Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks”

Big Shot | Episode 103 “TCKS”

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of April. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in May.

