Disney+ does not have any massive movie premieres to rival the likes of Mulan or Raya and the Last Dragon in April, but it is not letting off the gas, either. In addition to the remaining four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, subscribers will also be getting five new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the first three episodes of Big Shot (starring John Stamos), and the stellar Clone Wars series from Genndy Tartakovsky.
Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of April:
Streaming April 2nd
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
- Higglytown Heroes (S1)
- Higglytown Heroes (S2)
- The Island at the Top of the World
- Third Man on the Mountain
- The Last Ice
- Made in a Day (S1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- The Big Year
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Caravan of Courage
- Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
- Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
- Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II
- Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
- Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
- The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 3
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 102 “Dusters”
Streaming April 9th
- Disney Future-Worm!
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
- Man of the House
- Mark Twain and Me
- Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
- Cesar Millan: The Real Story
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 4
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 103 “Breakaway”
Streaming April 16th
- Treasure Buddies
- White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
- National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
- Primal Survivor (S5)
- The Kid Who Would Be King
- RIO
- Big Shot | Episode 101 “Pilot”
- Earth Moods
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 104 “Hockey Moms”
Streaming April 22nd
- Secrets of the Whales
Streaming April 23rd
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
- Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (S4)
- Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
- Being the Queen
- Baby’s Day Out
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 6 (Finale)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 105 “Cherry Picker”
- Big Shot | Episode 102 “The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect”
Streaming April 30th
- Adventures in Wonderland
- Disney DuckTales (S3)
- Disney Junior Mira
- Oklahoma!
- Marvel Studios: Assembled | Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks”
- Big Shot | Episode 103 “TCKS”
That's everything we're going to see on Disney+ through the month of April. We'll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney's streaming service in May.