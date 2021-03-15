If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever heard of the personal audio brand Oontz? It’s made by Cambridge Soundworks and it’s not exactly mainstream, but some of you have probably seen it mentioned. While it might fly under the radar for some folks, the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is actually the single most popular portable wireless speaker on Amazon’s whole site. That’s right… it’s not a speaker from one of the huge brands out there that spend countless millions of dollars on marketing and advertising… it’s an awesome little speaker by Oontz.

This perennial best-seller has more than 82,000 5-star ratings, so it also happens to be one of Amazon’s best-reviewed portable wireless speakers. The popular Cambridge Soundworks speaker retails for $36, but there’s a limited-time sale at Amazon right now that slashes it to just $23.99!

If you’ve spent even just a brief amount of time reading reviews on Amazon, you know exactly how difficult it can be for a product to amass a whopping 93,000 5-star ratings. You know as well as we do that some people out there rush to Amazon to drop a 1-star rating on a product just because Amazon delivered the package late, or because they had trouble setting something up despite refusing to read the instructions.

Keeping that in mind, it’s easy to see how good the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is — as a matter of fact, it’s the best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s whole site! Now, for a limited time, it’s on sale with a deep discount.

The company Cambridge Soundworks doesn’t have the same brand recognition as top players in the market, but it does have something even more important: a high-quality lineup of portable speakers that cost a fraction of the prices those other brands charge. Word of mouth has done wonders for the Oontz line, and the Angle 3 is by far the most popular model. It offers surprisingly great sound quality and full bass for such a compact speaker, and the battery lasts for up to 14 hours of playback per charge. At $36, the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is already a steal. But if you head over to Amazon right now, you can pick one up for only $23.99!

Here are the bullet points from the listing:

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device; advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection; connects easily with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices

IPX5 WATER RESISTANT – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is totally Splashproof, Rainproof shower speaker, great Shower Speaker; with IPX5 certification the speaker can resist gentle water spray and splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged ….. The perfect Gifts for Men, Gifts for Women

LONGER BATTERY PLAYTIME UP TO 14 HOURS – Play from morning till night; battery can play up to 14 hours at 2/3 volume; AUX IN Jack connect from TVs and non-Bluetooth devices with a 3.5mm Line-In cable for the Perfect Line-In Speaker; BUILT-IN Microphone for personal handsfree speakerphone calls from a Cellphone or iPhone; Light-weight just 10 oz, 5” long, 2.8” high INCLUDES Micro-USB charging cable; Official OontZ Angle 3 Carry Case available sold separately on Amazon

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids, and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward-facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition

LOUDER VOLUME – Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume; the louder volume makes the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Portable Bluetooth Speakers the perfect speaker for any room and the ideal Outdoor Speakers

