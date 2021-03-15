If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there a better gift you can give yourself than the gift of reliable, ultra-fast, whole-home Wi-Fi? If there is, we haven’t found it.

We live in the digital age and practically everything around us in our homes is connected to the internet. From TVs and streaming media players that we use for entertainment to computers, smartphones, and even wireless smart plugs and web-connected smart home devices that make our lives so much easier. They all need fast, reliable Wi-Fi in order to work, and that’s where today’s big eero sale on Amazon comes into play.

Pretty much every reviewer on the planet has rated Amazon’s various eero products at the top of the charts when comparing mesh Wi-Fi setups. Now, the eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is here with even more speed and features than previous-generation systems. It supports homes up to 5,000 square feet, which is more than enough to handle most houses and even the yards attached to them. After all, your home security cameras need Wi-Fi too. This hot new mesh Wi-Fi setup includes three routers and typically sells for $395, but a huge discount on Amazon right now slashes the price to just $279. That’s an incredible deal!

You can also pick up a 3-pack with one router and two beacons for $223 if you don’t need the bundle with three routers.

If you don’t necessarily need all the new bells and whistles that come with the eero 6 system, Amazon also has another deal that slashes the previous-generation eero mesh Wi-Fi system from $200 to $169. It’s not quite as deep a discount, but that’s still a truly phenomenal price for such a capable system. There are a few key differences between the two setups though, but the biggest one is that this model supports data speeds up to 350Mbps instead of 500Mbps. That said, 350Mbps is more than fast enough for most households.

