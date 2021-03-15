If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s really no question at all that among BGR Deals readers, there is one type of face mask that has been more popular than anything else. In fact, this has been the case since the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic over one year ago. KN95 masks and other fold-flat respirators are at the very top of so many of our readers’ lists, perhaps due in part to the fact that they’re often much less expensive than comparable alternatives.

For the past few months, black AccuMed earloop masks and black AccuMed headband masks have sold much better than anything else. These masks have been best-sellers for a while now, but even more people than usual have been ordering them lately thanks to a recent discount that slashes 10-packs to the lowest price ever. Also of note, both of those masks are available in white and even pink, in addition to black. But now, there’s another option that’s screaming up the charts with our audience because it’s something people have been looking for since last year.

That’s right — Amazon finally has KN95 masks made in the USA!

BNX 20-Pack KN95 Face Mask, Disposable Particulate KN95 Mask Made in USA, Protection Against Du… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BNX KN95 masks are indeed made in the USA, but that’s not the end of the story. According to the manufacturer’s Amazon page, they’re manufactured in Houston, TX at a NIOSH-approved facility. While these particular masks are new, BNX also makes KN95 “duckbill” masks that have been popular on Amazon for many months now. It’s a well-known brand that has great ratings. Aside from the mere fact that these are KN95 masks made in the USA, they also feature 6-layer construction, which is something that many of our readers look for in a mask. Many KN95 mask options on Amazon have five layers of material, but these BNX masks have an additional layer. According to the manufacturer, the masks include two layers of meltblown polypropylene, two layers of hot air non-woven material, and two layers of splash-resistant spunbond polypropylene.

BNX’s new 6-layer KN95 masks just hit Amazon a couple of weeks ago and we know they’re going to quickly become very popular options among our readers. In fact, they could become top-sellers before you know it. So many people have emailed us in search of KN95 masks made in the USA, and now we finally have a good option from a reputable company to recommend. On top of that, these are highly sought-after 6-layer KN95 masks instead of the 5-layer masks that most companies sell on Amazon.

So many readers say they want KN95 masks made in the USA because they prefer elastic earloops to elastic headbands, which are a requirement on all N95 masks. Others say they’re looking for USA-made KN95 masks because they’re less expensive than N95 masks. Whatever the case may be, BNX KN95 masks are a great option and they only cost $2 each when you buy a 20-pack on Amazon. That’s the exact same price as the black AccuMed earloop masks and black AccuMed headband masks that our readers love so much, but those AccuMed masks are only $2 apiece because the retail price recently dropped by 26%!

Here’s some additional info from BNX’s listing on Amazon:

These KN95 masks are manufactured in Houston, TX by BNX Converting, LLC, a NIOSH-approved manufacturer of N95 masks.

This KN95 mask is NOT an N95 mask. For more information about KN95 masks please see the following before you purchase: amazon.com/AboutKN95

Adjustable metal nose piece allows for a tight seal which helps to protect against airborne particles. Please follow all recommended fitting instructions and guidelines to ensure proper personal protection.

Flat fold design allows for convenient storage prior to use.

Ideal for use in crowded or contaminated areas such as: Commercial Buildings, Construction, Design & Construction, Food Processing, Food Safety, General Manufacturing, Heavy Infrastructure, Mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation, etc.

