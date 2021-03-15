It’s the first week of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (FATWS), with the premiere episode of the limited TV series set to debut March 19th on Disney+. Marvel gave MCU fans a weekend off last week so they could regroup after the events in WandaVision. We’ll have to forget everything about Wanda and Vision as we transition to a different genre. Well, with Falcon, we’re actually getting back to the regular Marvel superhero content, where action and comedy dominate the plot. But there’s one thing that won’t change. We’re leaving one unusual couple behind only to discover a different unlikely duo. Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) aren’t romantically involved, but there will be a different kind of love there.

As we get closer to the first FATWS episode, Marvel’s marketing push will only increase. The first reviews and interviews with the cast and crew are already out, just as Marvel releases more footage on social media. After Friday’s short clips got people talking, Marvel on Monday released the final The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer. The video is about two minutes long and includes plenty of exciting new footage.

Today's Top Deal Amazon finally has 6-layer KN95 masks made in the USA! Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If the last clips were focused on the fun side of things, drawing attention to the hilarious relationship between the two protagonists. But the final trailer stresses the seriousness of it all. They might be annoying each other with everything they do, but Sam and Bucky will not hesitate to get the job done their way, just as they have done before. There’s no Steve (Chris Evans) this time around, but they’ll have other help — Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) is returning.

The final trailer gives us the scenes that provide more context for all the Falcon clips we saw so far. We’re shown that Sam took Steve’s passing of the shield seriously. He’s been training with it after the events in Endgame, learning how to perform those gravity-defying tricks that Cap made look so easy.

But Sam won’t be allowed to wear the Captain America suit — or he might not want to. We don’t see his face, but it’s US Agent (Wyatt Russell) on that football field, and we know that much from other trailers. The US will want to keep using the Captain America symbol, especially in these times — after the events in Endgame — and it’s US Agent who will get the honor. Sam, donning Falcon armor, will apparently get to use the shield at some point later in the series.

The new trailer makes it clear that no matter who Captain America is, Sam and Bucky will have to partner up for a fight they can’t afford to lose. That sounds eerily similar to something old Cap would say.

Marvel’s final trailer also gives us a glimpse at the villains of the series. With his purple mask, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) will be the main bad guy. But we’ll have one other group who apparently feel this world belongs to them. Whoever these villains might be, they’re not androids, aliens, or wizards. We know that much from Sam and Bucky’s hilarious exchange.

It’s likely that most of the scenes included in the trailer come from the first episode, but we’ll have to wait until Friday to confirm that. And we’ll probably get a lot more action from the start of the show compared to WandaVision, that much seems certain. The final trailer and a second clip that Marvel released on Sunday follow below.





Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with black AccuMed face masks - now at the lowest price ever! Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission