Golf is a game that can become all-consuming. There are plenty of people who eat, sleep, and breathe it and think about it all the time, even in the offseason. You probably have seen someone working on their swing just standing in line at the grocery store or while pumping gas. You may even be that person who is focused on their swing all of the time, even when you are brushing your teeth or in the shower. If you’re a golfer, you get it. It’s an extremely fun way to spend a morning or afternoon and it’s a sport that you can play all over the world. If you happen to live in a household with numerous golfers, chances are you all have your own equipment. Make it easier on yourselves by investing in a golf storage organizer. This is a unit that will keep your golf bags and other items together in a specific are, like your garage. You can free up closet and trunk space by adding a storage organizer, even if it’s just you that has golf clubs. Take a look at some of the options we’ve highlighted below and keep working on your swing all times of the year.

For you and your significant other

Storing two sets of golf clubs can be challenging, so adding the Milliard Golf Organizer to your home is a smart choice. You’ll be able to fit two golf bags in this rack, along with other golf equipment. The main compartment was extended to 26″ in length to accommodate multiple bags. To the side of that main compartment are three open shelves to medium-sized gear, such as your cleats. There is also a small closed shelf at the top for items such as loose balls, tees, and more. The organizer features soft foam edges to protect your equipment. The extra lip at the bottom prevents the bags from falling out. The feet are adjustable, so this will be able to stand on your surface. Made from anti-rust carbon steel, this is built to last for a long time.

Fits two golf bags in the main compartment

Three open shelves and a closed one

Extra lip at the bottom to keep bags in

Perfect for a shed or basement

You can store the Suncast Golf Bag Garage Organizer Rack pretty much anywhere you need to. This is great for indoors or outdoors, as it has adjustable feet, so it won’t be knocked over. Constructed from sturdy metal that is built to last, it can organize two golf bags side by side. This features three shelves and a 5″ bin at the top for more open-air storage. It measures 32″ x 16″ x 37″ and allows you to keep all of your gear together in one place.

Adjustable feet

Three shelves and a bin

32″ x 16″ x 37″

Enjoy the size

You’ll have more room when you utilize the Home-it Golf Bag Sports Dual Golf Storage Organizer. This measures 39″ x 36″ x 16″, providing you with plenty of area to fill with your golf essentials. This is a stainless steel golf rack that has shelves in between the two areas where you can store two golf bags, rather than the setup of the previous options. This has four open shelves in the center of the organizer. It’s easy to assemble and works well indoors or outdoors. Each shelf is 11″ x 13″.

39″ in length

Four shelves in the center

Easy to assemble

Store more than your clubs

Ideal for the garage, the Mythinglogic Golf Storage Garage Organizer allows you flexibility when storing items. This can fit two standard golf bags or one larger golf bag. There are three medium shelves, a closed-in net shelf, and four removable hooks that you can attach to the organizer. These hooks allow you to hang and store other items, such as scooters, skateboards, and more. You can clean up your garage when needed. This has adjustable feet to stand more evenly and the soft edge design protects your golf bag from scratches. The entire organizer measures 37.60″ x 15.75″ x 34.25″.

Three medium shelves and a closed-in net shelf

Four removable hooks for additional storage

Soft edge design

Hang them up

The Monkey Bars Storage Golf Racks come in two different sizes. For a family that has a bunch of golfers, this is a solid choice. You’ll be able to hold between four and six golf bags with the large size. This includes four 4″ single hooks and two swivel J hooks to keep the bags elevated and on the wall. You can mount this in less than 15 minutes. It is rated to hold up to 200 pounds. It features all steel components and all of it is powder-coated.

Holds four to six golf bags

Four 4″ single hooks and two swivel J hooks

Rated to hold up to 200 pounds

